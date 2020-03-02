A 31-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a girl and the abuse and neglect of three other children.

Amber G. Schillereff, 31, has been charged with one count of intentional child abuse, a Class II felony; and three counts of intentional child abuse, a Class IIIA felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had been investigating the woman in March 2019 after receiving several child abuse and neglect intakes. One of the intakes involved a 14-year-old girl who had reported she had been sexually assaulted by numerous people, including Schillereff’s significant other. The girl had been hospitalized.

At the time, enough evidence had not existed to proceed with charges against the man accused in the allegations, but the girl had been removed from the home. During the investigation, authorities obtained social media messages in which the girl had been sexually propositioned and sex had been exchanged for drugs.

In May, all four children, ages 8 years old to 14 years old, were removed from the woman’s care due to concerns about the woman using controlled substances and failing to protect the children and met their needs.

In November 2019, the girl again disclosed sexual abuse by Schillereff’s significant other, Paul C. Torres Jr., while she stayed at a center for medical treatment and she was interviewed. The girl disclosed several incidents in which she had been molested, beginning at the age of 11 years old, and sexual assaults by other males, which authorities alleged to have occurred from 2017 and 2019, according to court documents. The girl reported that Schillereff knew about the alleged sexual assaults.

Police arrested Torres in February on three counts intentional child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; second-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class II felony; and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a minor, a Class IIA felony. The man’s case is pending trial in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Charges against Schillereff were filed on Feb. 28 and she was arrested on a warrant over the weekend.

Schillereff appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court Monday, March 2, to be arraigned on charges and will next appear on Friday for a preliminary hearing. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.