A Scottsbluff woman faces charges after she injured another woman with a knife.

Hailey N. Ferretti, 18, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with attempted second-degree assault, a Class IIIA felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony

On Monday, Feb. 17, Scottsbluff Police were called to a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Second Avenue. A 25-year-old woman, Taryn American Horse, alleged that Ferretti had stabbed her. Police made contact with Ferretti, who was inside an apartment, and a man,Abel Trejo. Trejo told police that Ferretti, and another woman, identified as Kara Cecil, 22, had been arguing over messaging. He alleged that Cecil and American Horse had come to their apartment and kicked the window and that Ferretti and Cecil were in a physical altercation through the window.

During the incident, Ferretti allegedly grabbed a knife, saying she would stab the woman or the woman would “get cut.” He told police that American Horse had been cut as she tried to keep both the women separated. Ferretti allegedly told police she had grabbed a pocket knife and swung it to keep the women out of her residence.

American Horse had refused treatment for the wound, according to scanner traffic.

Ferretti appeared Wednesday to be arraigned on charges and her bond has been set at $10,000. She is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.