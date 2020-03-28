A 29-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been charged, accused of selling methamphetamine to an informant.

Angelia Cross has been charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a class II felony.

In an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, Cross is accused of selling to methamphetamine to an informant three times.

Cross is accused of selling to an informant in an exchange that took place at the parking lot of a Scottsbluff business in the 3300 block of Avenue I On May 9, 2019. Investigators observed as the informant met a woman and three males at the parking lot. Two of the males left the area, and the informant got in the vehicle with Cross, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. The informant told police that Cross had taken money given by the informant and gave the informant methamphetamine, which authorities alleged weighed 7.7 grams. The substance was tested at the Nebraska State Patrol lab and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Cross is accused of selling methamphetamine to an informant a second time, on June 13, 2019. The informant and Cross had allegedly agreed to meet at a store on Avenue I, but Cross then told the informant to meet her in the parking lot of a different store on Broadway. She changed the location a third time, telling the informant to meet her at a residence in Terrytown. When the informant arrived, Cross was not at the residence, but the informant spoke to the woman on the phone and she was advised to pull into an alley. About an hour later, Cross allegedly provided the informant with two baggies of methamphetamine, with weighed more than 6.6 grams, according to the affidavit.

Investigators observed when Cross allegedly sold to an informant on June 25, 2019, in the parking lot of a business on Delta Drive. Investigators observed as Cross made contact with other individuals in another vehicle and then walked back to the informant’s car, handling the informant a green cigarette pack with a baggie that had a crystalline substance in it. Investigators determined the substance to be methamphetamine, which weighed 5.5 grams.

A warrant was issued for Cross’ arrest on Jan. 22. She appeared in court for the first time on Friday, March 27, and is next scheduled to appear on April 3. She has been released from jail on her own recognizance.