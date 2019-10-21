A Scottsbluff woman has been cited on charges in connection with a crash on Friday, Oct. 18.
In a press release, Sgt. Steve Lopez said Ariel Barraza, of Scottsbluff, has been cited on charges of failure to yield the right of way and no operator’s license in an collision that occurred at about 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and East Overland.
Barraza had been the driver of a 2001 Ford pickup traveling westbound on East Overland and turning at the intersection and struck a 1990 Honda Civic driven by Carole Cox of Scottsbluff. Barraza’s vehicle struck Cox’s vehicle on the driver’s side and Cox had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Cox was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance for treatment of a possible neck injury.
Cox’s vehicle was totaled. Barraza’s vehicle sustained $700 in damages.
