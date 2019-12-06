A Scottsbluff woman died Thursday, Dec. 5 as a result of injuries suffered in a Nov. 20 crash.
Holly Heath, 28, died at Regional West Medical Center. According to an online fundraiser the woman had been on life support following the crash and her family made the decision to fulfill the woman’s wishes to donate her organs.
According to information from the Nebraska State Patrol, Heath had been traveling on County Road 19 when she pulled out onto Highway 26 and into the path of a vehicle driven by Kurt Feil, of Morrill.
Feil and Heath’s 6-year-old son were also injured in the crash.
Heath is survived by three children. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up on her behalf, https://tinyurl.com/HeathGoFundme.
