A Scottsbluff woman has been hospitalized after she had been shot Friday in Torrington.
Goshen County Sheriff Kory Fleenor released that Deedra Strauch, of Scottsbluff, had been transported to Regional West Medical Center, suggering a gunshot wound to the head. Fleenor said deputies responded at about 1:08 p.m. to a report of an accidental shooting. Torrington Emergency Medical Services also responded.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found Strauch. She was transported to Community Hospital where she was evaluated and then transferred to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.
Fleenor identified Terry D. Anderson of Torrington as the suspect in the shooting. He was apprehended in Henry by Nebraska law enforcement. Specifics regarding any charges against Anderson were not yet available.
An investigation is ongoing, Fleenor said.
