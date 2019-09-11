An 18-year-old Scottsbluff woman died Monday afternoon as a result of injuries in a rollover near Huntley, Wyoming.

Sydney Ancira, 18, died in a rollover on County Road 50, according to media reports. Ancira had been traveling westbound on the county road and drifted to the right. She overcorrected the vehicle and her vehicle exited the south edge of the roadway, rolling 2½ times before landing on its roof.

Ancira was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the vehicle was also reported to have been injured, but additional details were not yet available. The Star-Herald has reached out to the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department for additional details. The Wyoming State Patrol assisted at the scene.