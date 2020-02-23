Scouts enjoy fast fun: Annual Pinewood Derby brings racers to the track

The gymnasium at Northfield Church in Gering was filled with Scouts, parents, grandparents and friends on Saturday, Feb. 22 for the annual Pack 10 Pinewood Derby.

“Scouts, are you ready to start racing?” Pinewood Derby committee chairman Loren Moench said.

PHOTOS: Pinewood Derby

After a few explanations and announcements, Scout member Tyler Fogler released the first cars. They raced down the track and crossed the finish line a few seconds later.

“We had 40 Scouts participate out of 52 (Scouts),” Moench said.

The derby is for Gering Pack 10. Other packs hold a similar derby with the winners moving on to compete at districts.

“We get to build our own cars out of a block of wood,” Scout member Colin Kirkpatrick said.

Each Scout is given a block of wood, wheels and axles. The Scout can create their car, paint it, name it and bring it to the derby to compete. The Scout’s parents can help with the build.

“It is a parent/son bonding,” Moench said.

The pack hosted a build day so if a Scout didn’t have the tools, such as a saw, they could come and work together. This year’s build day brought about 15 Scouts and their parents together to work on their cars.

“It’s a great time,” Moench said.

The Scouts have about a month to build their cars before the annual Pinewood Derby.

Moench has taken part in the derby for at least 10 years and it has been held annually for much longer, he said.

The derby is “just to have fun,” Scout member Carter Garton said.

“It was fun watching the cars go down the track,” Scout member Tanner White said.

White’s car won first place in the Webelo Division.

The competition was also fun, he added.

“We awarded medals to the top three in each den,” Moench said. “We then awarded trophies to the top three finishers overall, the three for Best in Show, and then a trophy for the Turtle car which would be the slowest car in the speed standings.”

The Dens are divided by age: Lions – Kindergarten; Tigers – First Graders; Wolves – Second Graders; Bears – Third Graders; Webelos – Fourth Graders and Arrow of Light – Fifth Graders.

“My car did good,” Scout member Caden Closson said.

“Mine didn’t do so good,” fellow Scout CJ Gall said.

Young Scout member Richard Holliday had the day's fastest car, winning the overall.

“It was fun watching all the cars,” he said holding his trophy.

This year’s top 10 overall racers were:

1. Richard Holliday

2. Jack Closson

3. Caden Closson

4. Tanner White

5. Ethan Ross

6. Jamison Spahn

7. Nixon Spahn

8. William Stokes

9. Cutter Walker

10. Carter Garton

The next race will be districts in April.