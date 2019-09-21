BRIDGEPORT — Scouts were in the water for the 46th annual Ed Dulaney Canoe Derby Saturday at Bridgeport State Recreation Area.

Scouts came from around the Panhandle and Wyoming to participate in the event. A novice program teaches the scouts how to enter and exit a canoe, how to enter the water and how to run an obstacle course on the water. Those more advanced maneuver a more difficult obstacle course. This year also saw the introduction of two-person kayaks to the program, running the same obstacle course as the canoes. The scouts are scored on their runs.

“We have a lot of fun,” Chairman Dick Ross said. “It’s very important because most boys don’t get a chance to get on the water. Once a year, I know the units from Wyoming don’t get a chance to be on the water, so they look forward to this.”

The canoe program is also a merit activity for the scouts, so the event gives the scouts an opportunity to work on the requirements for that badge.

Ross said the event is fun for the leaders and staff as well.

“We’re just a big team trying to make it fun for the boys because we have fun as well,” he said. “We have the attitude that if we don’t have fun, the boys sure aren’t going to.”

Landen Brunz, 16, said the primary lessons learned by participants are how to dock, how to maneuver a straightaway and safety, especially learning how to maintain balance and not tip the canoe.

Max Meyer, 13, said he has been participating in the canoe derby as long as he can remember. He too has learned about safety.

“You have to be very cautious when you’re out on the water because you can easily flip the canoe if you’re not careful,” he said.

Meyer said he really enjoys the activities that can be done through scouts.

“I like that we get to go do different things outdoors, and have a good time doing those things and also having a learning experience,” he said.