Search for new landfill site contines

The search for a new regional landfill was back on the agenda at Monday’s Gering City Council meeting as members approved a change order for the Nebraska Regional Landfill Project.

Scottsbluff and Gering have been working with Laramie, Wyoming based Trihydro Corporation since 2018 to find a suitable site for the new landfill.

Currently, the landfill accepts solid waste from Scottsbluff and Gering, as well as Mitchell and Lyman. Estimates show the facility will reach capacity in September 2026.

Trihydro has asked for a change order to the first step in the project — finding a suitable site for a new landfill.

Originally, Trihydro had until end of 2019 to identify sites that would work. The change order would extend that deadline until July 31, 2020.

Once the new site is identified, a second step would immediately follow to begin preliminary work in preparing the site for use as a landfill.

Gering City Engineer Annie Folck spoke to the council about the 60-plus page memo that outlines all the work done so far, so it’s pretty much a public document. Intentionally left out were the specifics of potential sites that have already been identified.

Folck also shared some of the specifics of a cost analysis summary that had been prepared for the facility.

The estimated construction costs for a new landfill, minus land purchase, are in the $8.5 million range.

“What’s more important to me than construction costs are the tipping fees at the new landfill,” Folck said. “Ultimately that’s the bottom line. It’s how affordable it will be for our ratepayers.”

Tipping fees at the current Gering landfill are $48.87 per ton. A new landfill that continues to serve all its member communities would have tipping fees at about $35 per ton for the first 20 years of operation. After that, the fee would drop to about $17.69 per ton.

If the new landfill were to be expanded to handle 40,000 tons of solid waste a year to serve more communities, the estimated tipping fee for the first 20 years would be $29.48 per ton.

“There are obvious economies of scale involved by having more communities involved with the new landfill,” Folck said.

The report also recommended the most cost effective method for transporting waste to the new landfill facility would be direct haul from participating municipalities.

“Building a new transfer station would be a large capital investment and would also require investment in equipment and personnel,” she said.

The same change order will also be considered by the Scottsbluff City Council at a future meeting. Folck said they will need an answer almost immediately to keep the project on track to be ready for operation before the current landfill reaches capacity.

“We have about six years of life left at the current landfill,” she said. “The permitting process from the state could take two years or more before we could even break ground. We’re in good shape if we stay the path we’re on now.”

Two or three properties are currently under consideration for a new landfill site. The site will need to be within a 45-mile radius of the current landfill to remain cost effective to operate.

