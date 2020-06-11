Second COVID-19-related death reported in Scotts Bluff County

A second coronavirus-related death and seven new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Scotts Bluff County Thursday.

Panhandle Public Health District officials said a man in his 80s has died. The man had been tested positive for COVID-19, but also had underlying health issues.

During Thursday’s daily briefing by PPHD, officials outlined new positive cases. One case, a woman in her 40s, is listed as community spread. A woman in her 30s, one in her 40s, two in their 70s and one woman over 80 have been determined to be close contacts to previous positive cases.

Officials have not yet determined how the final case, a woman in her 20s, was exposed.

A total of 200 Panhandle residents have tested positive since March 2, with the majority being in Scotts Bluff County where 159 cases have been reported. Ninety of the 95 active cases are in Scotts Bluff County.

In total, 104 people have recovered, 68 of them from Scotts Bluff County.

There have been 4,106 tests carried out, with a cumulative positive rate of 4.7%. There have been a total of 26 hospitalization, with eight currently hospitalized.

Local businesses, including Panhandle Humane Society, Platte Valley Companies and Wiedeman Financial Services were commended on the call for the steps they’ve taken to protect employees and customers, including providing sick time, masks and mental health resources to alternating teams of employees to keep people working while maintaining social distancing.

The community is urged to continue practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing. It is recommended that people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions use extra caution.

Those who have symptoms, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, should call their doctor, clinic or the PPHD 24/7 line at 308-262-5764.

Community Action Health Center is now offering COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 7-8 a.m. Testing is open to those who are symptomatic. Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.