Second Scooters location in Scottsbluff now taking coffee orders

Coffee craving citizens now have another option for satisfying their drink-related desires. Scottsbluff’s second Scooter’s Coffee location opened on Wednesday at the corner of Avenue I and West Overland.

This is the third Scooter’s location in Nebraska to be opened by 1Dash5 Enterprises LLC, owner Gary Rimington said. The first, located on Avenue B in Scottsbluff, opened in 2016. Another store opened in Alliance in 2018.

“The public has been very supportive,” he said.

The opening of the newest store created 13 jobs for the area — one full-time and 12 part-time positions.

“We’ve been very pleased with the employment base here in Scottsbluff,” Rimington said. “Because of that employment base, we are able to provide outstanding service to our customers.”

The Avenue I location is being managed by Rimington’s son, Nathan. His other son, Grant, runs the Avenue B location. Rimington oversees elements of the business such as human resources, real estate development and construction.

Rimington said he expects the new location will appeal to Scooter’s regulars, as well as a whole new group of potential customers.

Those who are new to Scooter’s Coffee will find a menu that boasts a number of drinks such as coffee, tea and smoothies, as well as a variety of food items including muffins, scones and breakfast burritos.

“All the drinks that we sell can be made hot, iced or blended,” Rimington said.

He said Scooter’s signature drink, the Caramelicious, is a good choice for patrons who may have a hard time choosing something from the menu.

“It’s the No. 1 seller,” Rimington said. “You won’t be disappointed.”

Both of the Scottsbluff Scooter’s locations are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.