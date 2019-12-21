Sen. Deb Fischer: Business as usual for the Senate

While much of the country’s attention over the past couple of weeks focused on impeachment hearings in the House for President Donald Trump, it was mostly business as usual for the Senate.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska told the Star-Herald she and the rest of the Senate were watching the proceedings, but focused on their own work.

“We’re going about our business,” she said. “Yes, we obviously are paying attention like most Nebraskans are doing. We are catching bits and pieces, but I continue to have meetings with Nebraskans. I’ve had committee hearings during this whole time frame. We’ve been confirming a lot of judges. In fact, we’re working on district judges right now. We’re working on passing spending bills right now so government doesn’t shut down. We’re doing our work. That’s what the American people want us to do. They want us to work together and get things done. They want us to have government try and make their lives better, not get in the way.”

Fischer said she was disappointed in the handling of the process by the House.

“I think we saw from the start, the process in the House was quick. It was flawed, I thought,” Fischer said. “The president really didn’t have the opportunity afforded to presidents in the past when they were going through an impeachment process. So I was disappointed in that. Now that they have voted on impeachment and it’s passed, supposedly they’re sending it to the Senate. That’s usually what happens, but Speaker Pelosi said she may not.”

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she would likely delay sending the impeachment process up the chain in order to obtain more clarity on the rules for the Senate trial, Fischer said she is prepared to do her job whenever the procedure comes to the Senate.

“If it comes to the Senate, I’m going to be a juror in the trial, and my job then is to listen to what’s presented by the House managers, the Democratic managers, listen to the president’s lawyers and make a decision,” she said.

Fischer said she is prepared to take on whatever happens to be on the table, and is looking forward to the United States/Mexico/Canada trade agreement arriving in the Senate.

“I was happy to see that the house passed the USMCA,” she said. “The Senate will take that up. Right now, we think we’ll take it up after impeachment, … if Speaker Pelosi doesn’t send that over right away, we’ll take up USMCA right after the first of the year because that needs to get done.”

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com