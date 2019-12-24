Senator Deb Fischer: ‘I love public policy making’

Throughout her adult life, Deb Fischer has enjoyed being involved in the process of policy making.

Born in Lincoln, Fischer’s father Jerry Strobel was the state engineer and director of the Nebraska Department of Roads under Governors Kay Orr and Ben Nelson. Fischer’s mother, Florence, was an elementary school teacher in Lincoln.

Fischer met her husband, Bruce, at the University of Nebraska when both were students. The Fischers have now been married for 47 years and raised their three sons on the family ranch near Valentine.

She spent 20 years on school boards and eight years representing the 43rd District in the Nebraska Legislature before running for U.S. Senate in November 2012.

“I had connections all over the state of Nebraska after being involved with stuff for 35 years,” Fischer said. “After being in the legislature, people encouraged me to run for the Senate, and I saw a path to victory because I do have so many friends all around the state who were so very, very helpful to me and my election.”

Fischer said she especially enjoys the work she is doing now in the Senate.

“I love public policy making,” she said. “I like to be able to work with people, figure out what we need to do and then try and get it done. I love the legislative process. To be able to work on a bill or to be able to offer amendments to change a bill, I like committee work. You get into the details so that we can have some good changes. I was really, really fortunate to have great support now in two elections for U.S. Senate. It is a good job. It is a worthwhile job when you’re working with the people of your state to try and make life better.”

When asked what are the drawbacks of being a U.S. senator, Fischer said not being able to get home to the ranch was the big one.

“My husband and I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to get back to my home every weekend or every month, in fact, not too many nights a year,” she said. “I think it’s important to be able to listen to Nebraskans, work with Nebraskans and bring their ideas to Washington to work on.”

Just when she starts to talk about what’s difficult about being a senator, Fischer moves on to talk about how she enjoys touring schools, hospitals, businesses and manufacturing facilities and visiting with her constituents, “and I’m right back to the plusses again,” she said.

Fischer said she typically flies from Washington to Omaha on Friday mornings, then back to Washington on Sunday, so she can’t very well make the 300-mile trip from Omaha to Valentine to actually get truly home.

“I miss not being home,” she said. “It’s been good to be able to be in the state every weekend and be able to meet with Nebraskans. It is really cool to be able to travel the state and see all the wonderful, wonderful things we have in the state, the innovation that’s taking place, the commitment of people to their communities.”

