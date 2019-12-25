Senator Deb Fischer says issues ahead in 2020 include defense spending, trade agreements and agriculture

As the U.S. Senate prepared for its Christmas break, Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska was looking at the year gone by and the challenges ahead for 2020.

Fischer was very excited that the Armed Services Committee that she sits on was able to get work done on issues including nuclear weapons, missile defense and space as a war domain. At the top of her list was addressing military pay.

“We were able to get our big bill done – the National Defense Authorization Act – so our military men and women will see their biggest pay raise in the decade,” Fischer said. “That’s all important for these service members who sacrifice. It’s an all volunteer service. They sacrifice. Their families sacrifice. We need to be able to make sure that they are paid appropriately.”

The passage of the United States/Mexico/Canada Trade Agreement by the House was a big step, and Fischer is anxious for the Senate to vote on the agreement and to get further trade agreements hammered out.

“Our two biggest markets out there are Canada and Mexico,” she said. “That’s important to agriculture. That’s important to manufacturing. It’s important for our businesses. So, we are going to get that done. We have a trade agreement with Japan that’s going to be helpful with beef. Taiwan is buying corn and soy beans. I think that’s really important. Looking to the future, we have to deal with China. It sounds like that’s moving along. We’ll see.”

With 2020 being an election year, Fischer said there are likely to be bumps in the road, but she said she would continue to focus on her recently-introduced REAL Meat Act that addresses labeling issues associated with plant-based products.

“Agriculture needs to be supported, not only for our ag producers,” she said. “Agriculture is an economic engine, and we have to make sure that we continue to support the industry if we’re going to continue to see the revenues that the industry brings in for all the programs in support of government here in the state.”

Fischer said it is important that those involved in agriculture put information out there about the importance of their work.

“Even when I was in the state legislature,” she said. “I would say ‘You need to be good messengers. You need to tell your story. You need to talk about why ag is important for the economy, why it’s important for the environment, the benefits that are derived from it.’ I’m going to be a good messenger on this REAL Meat bill and push that. I think that definitely will be a priority.”

Specifically for the Panhandle, Fischer said she will continue to work on essential air service with Congressman Adrian Smith to “make sure that all parts of Nebraska have connectivity to be able to help people and commerce.”

Tech issues with TV access are important to Fischer, and she said she will continue to work on infrastructure issues dealing with roads as well as deployment of broadband to rural areas.

“There’s so many people who want to live in smaller communities and live in rural areas,” Fischer said. “Great education. Great communities. Safer. Usually less expensive. If you can still connect to the world and live someplace where you can leave your keys in the car or where you can leave your front door unlocked, that is definitely a benefit.

“You know your kids, the neighbors are going to be watching them. The schools have a great sense of community as well and parental involvement. We have so many pluses in rural areas. But it’s being able to be connected. Roads are important. Highways are important. But broadband is the new infrastructure we need to make sure we’re connected.”

