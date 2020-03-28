After unanimously passing an $83.6 million emergency funding package on Wednesday to help battle the coronavirus pandemic, state senators are back in their home districts awaiting the call to return to Lincoln and finish the current legislative session.

The Legislature is officially in recess until state health officials determine it’s safe to return to work. Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer will then call the Legislature back into session, but it won’t happen if the “all clear” comes within two weeks of the May 12 primary election.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering said once they reconvene, at least two six-day weeks, including nights, will be needed to finish up this year’s state business, including passing a revised budget.

“We were just getting into the meat of the session when property tax reform was talked about for three hours and then taken off then agenda,” he said. “We also need to look at the bills sitting on select file and on final reading.”

About $15 million in spending is recommended for things like prison overcrowding, workforce and aid to individuals. Those items might be taken out of the budget, depending on where the numbers shake out.

“The coronavirus pandemic has pretty much taken over this session,” Stinner said. “We need to step back and assess where we’re at on the revenue side of things.”

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board might also meet with senators in the last part of the session to help the Legislature understand what impact coronavirus will have on state finances.

One of the outstanding bills that may or may not be discussed is LB 720, the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, which provides economic incentives to new and existing businesses that want to grow and expand in the state.

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said the act would only result in higher taxes.

“There’s no proof that any of these tax incentives accomplish anything,” he said. “Last year, we distributed $200 million of incentives. That created 1,149 jobs paying about $40,000. We spent $121,000 to create a $40,000 job.”

He said that incentives are actually the government picking winners and losers in the marketplace.

“They don’t work anywhere, but every state is paying out incentives. That’s a race to the bottom. A consumption tax would eliminate that.”

Erdman has introduced a bill to do that. It calls for a vote on a constitutional amendment to overhaul the state’s tax system. The bill will eliminate property taxes, along with income, sales and inheritance taxes, replacing them with a consumption tax on sales of all new goods and services. That bill is stuck in the Revenue Committee.

“The problem we have in the Legislature is that we continue to focus on the wrong group of people,” Erdman said. “We’re focused on the people who collect and spend the taxes and take little regard for the people who pay the taxes. This proposal would be a shift in our focus.”

Property tax relief might also come up once the Legislature is back in session. Revenue Committee Chair Lou Ann Linehan introduced an amendment to the committee’s LB 974, further adjusting how property tax reductions will help reduce the state’s reliance on those taxes to fund K-12 education.

State Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon said the amendment could make it easier to get the bill passed. In turn, it could reshape the fight on the LB 720 economic incentive act.

“There are still a lot of us who think it’s a big boondoggle,” Brewer said. “Most of the incentives only go to the Lincoln/Omaha area and we don’t see anything out west.”

Brewer said he could support the legislation if it included no-interest or low-interest loans for startup businesses in small towns of 10,000 or less. But that item wasn’t included in the bill.

“Everyone’s afraid right now because our numbers could be so out of whack when we get back to work,” he said. “There’s a lot less revenue coming in now and that could continue until the fall. Our next couple of economic forecasts could be brutal.”

He added the state could be in a bind if senators pass spending bills and there’s no funding to support them.

“That’s why it’s good we have Sen. Stinner heading up Appropriations,” Brewer said. “He’s a banker and knows how to control the purse strings.”