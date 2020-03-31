May will not have the usual pomp and circumstance as high school graduations across the Panhandle will be postponed or canceled altogether.

After consultation with the COVID-19 Unified Command, the decision was made Tuesday in the interest of the health and well-being of students and staff, according to Educational Service Unit 13 Administrator Andrew Dick. Dick said circumstances dictated an extension of a previously announced return to classes of May 1. The move back would be pushing up against graduations and the end of the school year already, so the decision was made to keep the schools closed.

Students in the Panhandle will continue to operate in an alternative learning environment and schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

An announcement from the COVID-19 Unified Command indicated that traditional graduation ceremonies will not be possible this May and that individual schools will be making determinations as to how to honor the class of 2020.

Gering School Superintendent Bob Hastings and Scottsbluff Superintendent Rick Myles said their schools will continue to monitor circumstances and make a determination about a possible later date for graduation for the seniors. The schools’ high school principals will work together along with parents to determine a possible date.

“We really feel for the seniors and their families,” Dick said.

He said Tuesday’s decision was made to help give students, parents and families time to adjust their schedules and plan ahead.

Scottsbluff senior Gabriela Aguilar said she didn’t expect the school shutdown to extend this far into the school year and continued to have faith that she would be going back to school. She said she is disappointed that her family will not be able to attend a traditional graduation.

“It’s kind of sad that we don’t get to experience this once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Aguilar said.

Gering senior Hailey Rickey said she’s not surprised at the postponement of graduation, and she is hopeful that an alternate ceremony will be scheduled.

“I think it’s better than nothing,” she said. “I definitely want to walk across that stage with all of those people I have gone to school with for so many years.”

For Scottsbluff senior Trevin Konley, the graduation ceremony would have signaled a “good-bye to childhood,” and he said he wishes he had known at the time that they would be experiencing their last day in the classroom.

“For a lot of us, myself included, now it seems like we’re just going to be thrown in the water,” he said, adding that many graduates had ordered announcements that are now useless.

Gering senior Alannah Ventura said she is at a loss for words as to how the pandemic has disrupted the year for seniors.

“Senior year is supposed to be one of the happiest times in your life, and it is supposed to be full of unforgettable people and memories and the class of 2020 got that ripped away from us,” Ventura said. “We don’t get to participate in our ‘lasts,’ our last sporting events, speech meets, state competitions, etc. My heart is completely broken, and I would do anything to get my senior year back.”

Scottsbluff senior Antonio Cortez called the postponement disappointing.

“Family members from all over come to these things, and now they have to rearrange plans,” Cortez said. “This was the way to show off what we’ve accomplished, but now that has been taken away from us.”

Gering sophomore Abby Brady said she will miss seeing some of the seniors, and she had been holding out hope of getting back in the classroom.

“As weird as it sounds, I’m gonna miss it,” she said. “I have so much free time, but so little to do now. Even if we had a couple of school days that we could go to to end off the year, I would definitely go to them.”

Hastings said it was difficult to make the determination for schools to remain closed, but it was a necessary one to make.

“It’s really an unfair situation for the seniors in that they’re really losing out on the last quarter of their year, so our heart really goes out to them,” Hastings said.

The decision to close schools for the remainder of the year was made by all 21 superintendents in the Panhandle after consultation with Panhandle Public Health District, the COVID-19 command and the state commissioner and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“We’re all disappointed that our kids aren’t going to be able to finish out their senior year in their school building,” Myles said.

Since schools had been shut down, Dick said hope remained that students would return to classrooms, but it was not to be.

“All the superintendents and school leaders really were holding out hope of getting back to school,” Dick said. “We miss the students and spending time with them. We miss our peers and spending time with them, too.”