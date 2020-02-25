Seniors invited to wellness event

It’s never too early to get registered for the 24th annual Spring Wellness Festival for Seniors, coming up April 17 in the John N. Harms Center at Western Nebraska Community College.

Lori Stromberg, business and community education director at WNCC, is one of the event organizers. She said committee members want people to know if they’ve attended the event in the past three years, they should receive a registration form in the mail within the next week.

Registration for the day-long event is $8 for seniors over 60. That includes lunch, provided by the Aging Office of Western Nebraska. Registration for those under 60 is $15.

The event features a wide variety of presentations covering both health and fun topics. Just a few of them include hearing technology, caregiver input for dementia detection, self-defense tips and tactics and protecting your finances.

Some of the fun topics include line dancing fun and fitness, getting to know your smartphone and cooking for one or two.

“All of our presenters are volunteers for the day and we wouldn’t be able to have this festival without them,” Stromberg said.

The day’s keynote address will be “Dispelling the Myths of Aging.” The guest speaker will be Nancy Meier, assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Scottsbluff.

Betty Kenyon, another of the event organizers said Dr. Meier’s presentation on the myths of aging will be especially informative.

“People need to realize a lot of over-the-counter supplements on the market today aren’t going to make them well,” Kenyon said. “I’m a dietitian, so this is an important issue for me. There are a lot of quacks out there.”

She added that when it comes to supplement marketers, her favorite saying is “You don’t ask a car salesman if you need a car. If you get your advice from someone selling a product, it probably isn’t good advice.”

For a musical note, Michael Koch, band director at Bluffs Middle School, will also be there with his seventh and eighth grade members of the Jazz Band to provide some lively entertainment.

Stomberg said about 350 people show up each year for the Wellness Festival. They come from around the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, as well as locals.

“Our goal is to educate the older population on health and wellness,” she said. “We want people to remain healthy and enjoy their later years.”

As soon as the Spring Wellness Festival wraps up, committee members go through all the evaluations left by attendees for ideas on how to improve the event next year. Committee members represent Regional West Medical Center, WNCC, people from area nursing centers and from Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska.

“Two of the presentations where we get lots of positive comments are about driving and the traffic precautions people need to take as they get older,” Stromberg said. “The main complaint we get is that people are unable to attend everything we’re offering.”

For more information on the Spring Wellness Festival for Seniors, contact the John N. Harms Center at 308-635-6700.