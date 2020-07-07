A charge of sexual assault against Scottsbluff man accused of improper relations with a teenage girl has been dismissed, but he’ll face trial on other charges in his case.

Jason Allen, 19, had been arrested on June 19 after police stopped a vehicle driven on West Overland. A caller had reported being followed and police conducted a traffic stop. Police made contact with Allen, who was a passenger and two girls, ages 13 and 15. No information on the driver was provided in an arrest affidavit in the case.

According to the arrest affidavits, officer asked Allen to exit the vehicle and he was searched and allegedly found to be carrying a loaded handgun, which officers later determined to have been reported stolen in Bayard. He was placed under arrest and a baggie containing 3.2 grams of marijuana had been reportedly found inside a sock.

In the affidavit, officers said they had received Allen’s phone during the investigation and the phone had a photo on the home screen of a man, who appeared to be Allen, and the 15-year-old girl, lying in a bed, partially covered in a sheet. Prosecutors initially charged Allen with a charge of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony. Prosecutors dismissed that charge on June 30, when Allen had been scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing, but waived that hearing.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said that allegations against Allen made by the girl were recanted, leading to the dismissal of the sexual assault charge.

Charges bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court for trial are carrying a concealed weapon, a Class I misdemeanor, and possession of a stolen firearm, a Class IIA felony. Allen appeared for arraignment on those charges on July 2.

According to Scotts Bluff County District Court records, Allen has been scheduled for trial during the Nov. 3 jury term. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Bond in the case has been lowered to $30,000 with a 10 percent provision.