Sharing the Easter message in a whole new way

“The church is not dead. Easter is going to happen. We’re going to celebrate the resurrection, and our hope is in Jesus Christ,” Craig Collins, pastor at First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff.

Collins and clergy around the world are working this week to make sure the Easter message is delivered even as people remain at home under self quarantine as a result of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the things I said in the first week we started all this was, ‘Let’s not let this situation drive us from God. Let’s let it drive us to God and rely upon God’s power and strength in this time of challenges,’” Collins said. “It will draw us closer to God. We will become more and more dependent upon him. I think it helps us to see our priorities in our lives.”

Ken Mars, pastor for St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball and Emmanuel Lutheran in Burns, Wyoming, has been presenting his sermons as many as five times a week to allow as many people as possible to hear the message and yet maintain safe social distancing and keep below the 10-person public gathering limits.

He said that as more people are choosing to stay home altogether and more cases surface in Kimball County, the number of services has dropped. He anticipates two to three services for Easter. He said when circumstances dictate, the church will celebrate Easter again with their typical Easter egg hunt and a meal together.

Ben Poole, pastor at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, said his church hopes to live stream the Easter service on Facebook, and the church will host a “drive-in” worship service at 10:30 a.m. People are encouraged to park in the church parking lot or on the surrounding Dineen Ave. and West 31st Street and tune to 104.1 FM to listen to the service. People will be asked to remain in their vehicles. The separation is a new experience for everyone.

“To really think, for the first time probably ever in hundreds and hundreds of years, churches will not be meeting traditionally on an Easter Sunday, it’s sad really,” Poole said.

Regarding church attendance and bringing people together, he said, "outside of Christmas or Christmas Eve, it’s the Sunday of the year people are going to go to church, where they intend to make that extra effort, people that don’t regularly go are going to be going. To share that the greatest message that was ever told is that Sunday, and you build up to almost the whole first quarter of the year. You’re kind of building up to Easter, and now you’ve built up and it’s like, ‘Oh, now what?’”

Through the area’s Methodist churches, seven different churches will receive a unified video message Sunday. Collins and Seth Leypoldt from Gering United Methodist Church along with Joe Schumacher from the Mitchell, Morrill and Henry/Lyman churches and Liz Galindo from the Melbeta church and the Centro de Alabanza y Adoracion church in Gering will come together (separately) to deliver the services through Facebook to all of their congregations.

“The sanctuary is going to be in people’s homes,” Collins said. “We’re encouraging people to make their spot in their living room a holy place on Sunday mornings. Light a candle. Set your Bible on your end table or have it on your lap and ready to go. Maybe pray a prayer over your space asking the Holy Spirit to come into your home and bless your time together with your church family. That’s something we’ve been doing for the last three weeks, inviting people to consecrate their space and consider that their sanctuary.”

Mars said while the delivery process has changed, the message remains the same.

“In some ways, it’s not changing it very much because I’m going to preach the message of Christ’s resurrection for the salvation of the world,” he said. “That’s the great message of hope that we have, especially now during times of crisis is that Christ has overcome the struggles and the afflictions of life in this world. I’m going to be preaching that Easter message, whether it’s to 10 or to 30 or to 100.

First Baptist had originally planned on a sunrise service on Scotts Bluff National Monument followed by a breakfast at the church for Easter, but things have changed — and that’s OK.

“It’s OK. Because we’re going to do what we believe is right in the moment, and I believe that God is going to honor that,” Poole said. “He’s going to honor, not just us – and I say that because I know all of the churches are trying to work together, we’re trying to figure out how are we managing this – and I think God’s going to honor the decisions that we make in truly loving our neighbors by staying apart, as hard as that is.”

Collins said he has no doubt that some in his congregation watching online instinctively come to their feet in their living rooms when the service would normally dictate that they rise in the sanctuary and are singing along with the music. However, he said he does miss the interaction with the congregation.

“I like looking out and making eye contact and seeing people’s heads nod,” Collins said. “It’s definitely different to do it to an empty sanctuary, but imagine all those people with their families gathered around. We’re going through some hard times. I think people yearn for these moments to be together, to worship together. It’s definitely a challenge, but I think in the end, God will be glorified. The church will be stronger and we’ll have a better sense of what we really value in our lives.”