The Scotts Bluff County Detention Center is no longer losing money — but it also isn’t making any, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, who currently serves as director of the jail, said.

Scotts Bluff County Commission Chairman Ken Meyer said part of the problem is that half of the total jail population comes from the county, for which the county is responsible for housing.

He said the detention center will start making money as more detainees are housed from other areas with those costs paid by other jurisdictions.

A large part of deficit reduction was accomplished recently when the county completed an involved renegotiation process with the federal government to raise the rates the county receives for housing federal detainees for the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

When the county passed a bond issue to build the jail in 2006, the marshal’s service gave the county $500,000 to help build it. They also agreed to a 20-year contract, which went into effect in 2007, to house their detainees at the county jail.

Overman said that on any given day, they hold an average of 60 federal prisoners from Wyoming and South Dakota.

“The original agreement was to pay us $59 a day for each prisoner we housed for them,” Overman said. “It was incumbent upon the county to ask for renegotiation if the costs went up. That was never done.”

Also included in the original contract to house prisoners, the county agreed to transport those prisoners to and from the jail because the marshal’s service didn’t have the staffing to do that. The cost of mileage and wages for armed corrections officers would be reimbursed to the county.

“The mileage rate changes yearly with the federal government,” Overman said. “But the hourly rate for officers and housing rates have never changed because the county never tried to change them.”

Overman said that when he took over as corrections director earlier this year, one of his priorities was bring those contracts up to date because the original numbers weren’t covering the county’s costs. Plus the corrections department was dealing with a 10% cut from the current year’s county budget.

“We finally renegotiated the contract with the marshals in Washington D.C. and agreed to $80 a day to house their detainees,” he said. “There was also a 27% increase in the hourly rate for our transportation costs. This will increase our compensation from the Marshal’s Service by about $500,000 a year.”

The three-year contract went into effect on Nov. 1.

Another cost saving measure was when the detention center returned to 12-hour medical coverage, as opposed to the 24-hour coverage that had been in effect since 2018.

“We have nurses at the detention center to cover a variety of needs,” Overman said. “It’s an expensive proposition, but less costly than taking detainees to a physician every time they need something.”

The detention center nursing staff made the recommendation, which saved the county about $200,000.

Another $130,000 in savings is being realized by not having a formal senior management team at the detention center. Overman serves as drector on an interim basis, Program Director Vonnie Cotant serves as assistant director along with Chief Deputy Troy Brown.

“Basically, we’ve flipped more than $800,000 and we’re always looking for more,” Overman said. “All of our reduction in staff is being done through attrition, not cuts. We have a staff of about 75, which is sufficient to run the operation.”

Meyer said when the jail was built, the board envisioned it would become a regional facility where other counties could house their detainees.

“We’d still like to do that at some point in the future,” Meyer said. “With new contracts and a new administration, the jail is getting closer to paying its own way, but we’re not there yet. The budget is looking much better than it was just a couple of years ago.”