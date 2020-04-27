Every day, hundreds of thousands of Instacart shoppers head into grocery stores so someone else doesn’t have to. One of them is Bryanna Sherard.

She signed up as a shopper for the grocery delivery service in early February, but didn’t go on her first shopping trip until April 11. Since then, it’s been steadily increasing, she said.

“I started doing Instacart because I want to help out our citizens who can’t make it to the store to shop or just don’t want to go,” Sherard said.

The gig also offered her a chance to spend more time with her children while still making some money, which is likely the appeal for many other shoppers.

The company has done a push for more shoppers because of the increased demand created by the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles Times reported in an April 10 story that there were 350,000 shoppers nationwide. Two weeks prior, the number of shoppers was around 200,000.

Many of these shoppers live in metro areas, but the availability of the service is widening, drawing in those from rural areas. Sherard said many residents don’t realize that Instacart is available in the valley.

There are two types of Instacart shoppers, however, only the full-service shopper position is currently available to those locally.

“The full-service shopper gets to shop and deliver the groceries to the customers,” Sherard said.

They don’t have a set schedule, instead accepting trips when it’s convenient.

Sherard receives a fee from Instacart for each order, as well as tips from her customers. The company also pays mileage, at 60 cents per mile.

Last week, she had 10 orders, up from eight the week before.

“This is definitely not a full-time type of job,” she said.

It’s a job to make some extra cash while helping those who’d rather avoid the store, she said.

Sherard believes that orders will continue to rise, even after the pandemic beings to slow.

“Some people just don’t have the time to go and shop,” she said.

Others may not be able to leave the house, or they may not have the desire. Regardless of the reason, Sherard is ready to do the shopping.

In Scottsbluff, customers can choose to order groceries from Safeway or Target through instacart.com or the Instacart app.

Products are added to the customer’s shopping cart, and when the order is placed, shoppers such as Sherard receive an alert.

She can view the amount she’ll make and choose whether to accept or decline the trip. Aspiring shoppers need to be quick or someone else will take the order, she said.

Once she accepts it, she heads to the store.

“The challenging part about being a shopper is when the customers products are not available,” she said.

During the ordering process, customers have the opportunity to select substitutions but not everyone does. Sherard is able to communicate with her customers via the app when she runs into issues. She said it’s helpful when customers are able to respond.

She goes through checkout, paying with a card issued by Instacart to cover the order, then loads it up and takes it to the customer.

Right now, deliveries are contactless, meaning Sherard leaves the order by the front door and notifies the customer that it’s there.

Sometimes, people come to the door to say thanks or hand her a tip. Customers can also tip when placing their order.

Orders must be completed within a set amount of time, she said, which is based on the size of the order.

While she primarily delivers to Scottsbluff and Gering, she’s also shopped for customers in Minatare and Mitchell.

“I also have the option to turn on Alliance and Sidney,” she said.

While she enjoys being a shopper, she does worry about getting sick.

“I worry about it all the time and I do take my precautions,” she said.

Sherard encourages others to sign up for the service, which can be done on the website or using the app. Her referral code is Bsherard91107 for those who are interested.

“When you get your first order, it may seem a little bit confusing and you may be frustrated at first,” she said. “But it gets easier and better.”