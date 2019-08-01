Showing sheep becomes family affair for Scottsbluff family

Bluffs Middle School eighth-grader Nadaley Tarr is the latest member of a family that's been showing sheep at the Scotts Bluff County Fair for years. She's a member of the 4-H Wool Pack Club.

 JERRY PURVIS/Star-Herald

MITCHELL — For the past five or six years, Nadaley Tarr of Scottsbluff has enjoyed showing sheep at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

“My family has been involved in showing sheep for years,” Nadaley said. “I’m the latest generation. I really like showing the animals and having a bond with them.”

Nadaley is an eighth-grader at Bluffs Middle School and is a member of the 4-H Wool Pack Club.

Nadaley’s father, Chris Tarr, said that while they live in town, they keep the animals at his parents’ farm. And while all his kids have been showing sheep for years, he can’t say exactly what the attraction is.

“I think they gain self-esteem from being involved,” Chris said. “It shows them a good work ethic and the importance of taking care of the animals. I’m sure it builds character.”

Chris said his kids have tried raising other animals, but settled on sheep because they’re easier to handle.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9046 or emailed at jpurvis@starherald.com.

Recommended for you