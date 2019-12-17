With their dance shoes on, the Scottsbluff High School Drill Team found their positions on stage as they finished learning the routine for “Sugar Plum” by Pentatonix early Monday morning in the school’s auditorium.
The Scottsbluff High School Drill Team presents their annual Holiday Extravaganza Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The variety show will feature an evening of music, dance and holiday cheer. Eighteen acts will grace the stage as students showcase their vocal and instrumental talents to holiday and popular music.
For seniors Morgan Baird and Sydney Hinze, the Christmas extravaganza is a great way to spread holiday cheer. As the drill team worked through their numbers Monday before school, the two girls said the juniors and seniors had about a week to learn the routine to “Boom” whereas they have worked on the “Sugar Plum” routine since the end of November.
“‘Sugar Plum’ is a crowd pleasure at the basketball games that everyone loves,” Hinze said.
The Drill Team invites the community to their annual fundraiser for an evening of holiday-inspired entertainment.
“We’ve put a lot of work into this,” Baird said. “And it’s a good fundraiser for us. It helps us get to nationals.”
When the Drill Team isn’t on stage, Hinze enjoys seeing other student performances.
“It’s fun to see those people who you don’t usually get to see perform,” she said.
The five Drill Team seniors, who also perform at Tabor Dance Academy, will perform solos during the show.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Baird said. “It’s really exciting that we’re moving on and getting to graduate, but it’s such a fun performance and it’s going to be sad not to get to do it again.”
Baird and Hinze encourage the juniors to have fun and enjoy the moment because it goes by fast. Money raised throughout the year by the Drill Team will help them pay for their tickets to the state and national competition. State is held in Grand Island on Feb. 21, 2020, and Nationals is March 5-9, 2020.
“Our community is very supportive of our performances,” Angie Hinze, drill team coach, said. “This group of juniors and seniors has made this a special year.”
Cookies and coffee refreshments will be provided during intermission.
Adult tickets are $5 and students are $3. Students are encouraged to support the SHS Key Club’s canned food drive. Bringing an item will count as students admission. The drill team’s next performance is Friday, Dec. 20 at the basketball games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.