The Scottsbluff High School FFA team hosted a district FFA competition at Western Nebraska Community College on Jan. 8 where several teams qualified for state.

The Bearcats competed against 18 area schools in Ag sales, livestock management, welding and floriculture.

On the welding team, Trayton Travnicek competed in Mig welding, Cody Hagen in Oxy-acetylene, John Spehar in arc and Jakob Ratliff in Tig.

“I did it last year and placed second and went to state and got second,” Spehar said. “I’m trying for first this year.”

As Spehar got in a couple minutes of practice stick welding Monday, he said welding can be a challenge.

“Getting the rhythm down and the motion for the weld pattern can be hard,” he said.

The welding team finished second overall and qualified for state.

MarLee Neu, Elsi Cron, Allison Carpenter, Kinsey Kleensang and Tate Talkington were on the Livestock Management team, which placed seventh overall. The Floriculture team consisted of Graham Kovarik, Clara Heldt, Emzie Coop, Kaidyce Lygeros, Jamie Heldt, and Brooklyn Jenkins. The Floriculture team placed first overall and qualified for state. The ag sales team consisted of Nate Holloway, Nevaeh Heinold, Jayden Allen and Kailey Pinney. The team placed second overall and qualified for state.

The Bearcats said their toughest competition are teams from Gordon-Rushville and Bayard, so they are studying their books to make sure they understand the material. While the students are judged on the consistency of their welds and the size, students also complete a written test to further test their knowledge.

“There’s a lot more people who can weld, too,” Travnicek said. “I need to study more because I got first for my weld, but my test wasn’t as good, so I got second overall.”

Hagen and Spehar agreed.

With four years of welding underneath them, Travnicek, Hagen and Spehar said the most challenging aspect to welding would be getting the settings right and the weld dimensions.

“I would say weld dimensions to make sure you have the right size welds and they’re a certain length,” Spehar said.

Despite having an understanding about multiple types of welding techniques, Travnicek said his favorite is Tig.

“Tig because it’s calming and relaxing,” he said.

Hagen and Spehar disagreed, instead choosing Mig.

“Mine is probably mig because it’s easier and faster and just fun,” Hagen said.

After a strong showing, the Bearcats are busy honing their crafts as they look to compete at the Gordon-Rushville FFA competition on Feb. 5. That competition will tests students’ knowledge in veterinary science, farm and ranch, food science and ag mechanics.