The Scottsbluff High School math club students have been busy competing over the past few weeks and have brought home top honors for their efforts.

The Bearcats headed to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Thursday, Nov. 7, where they faced stiff competition. Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado, has won the contest yearly since 2007 until this year.

Competing as teams, the Bearcats took the top spots in a couple tiebreakers to win in the large school bowl division. The Scottsbluff A team, consisting of Dakota Andrews, Jamie Chen and Katherine Reisig, defeated Rocky Mountain, Broomfield, George Washington, Scottsbluff B team and Mountain Vista. The A team won against George Washington and Scottsbluff’s B team in a tiebreaker 5 to 4 and 6 to 5, respectively.

The B team, consisting of Ken Pham, John Mentgen and Leah Polk, also had a successful day of competition, defeating Mountain Vista, Regis Boys, and Golden. Their two losses were to Scottsbluff A and George Washington 2 to 6.

The C team of Kamden McGrew, Billy Mosher and Talera Kinsey faced Cheyenne, Ralston, Smoky Hill, Mountain Vista and George Washington. They won three out of the five matches.

The D team also won three matches at the CSU Math Day competition. Wisley Mooc, Riley Ibero and Cade Horn represented the Bearcats on the D team, defeating Broomfield twice and Golden.

Seth Yarnell, Adrien Palomo, Simran Cheema and Kaden Wooden competed on the Scottsbluff E team and won two matches. They beat Broomfield four to one and Heritage three to two.

Students also competed in a poster category. The Bearcats success continued as senior Emily Carpenter won and the Bearcats swept second place in each poster category. Carpenter won with her poster featuring Pearson Squares in agriculture. Second place finishers were Billy Mosher with the Mathematics of Monopoly, Kinsey with What Makes an Effective Mathematics Teacher and Clara Heldt and Skylear Wylie with Gyroid, a 3-D printing project that explains why some butterfly wings appear to be shiny.

“Our kids netted $250 in prize money from the poster contest,” Shelby Aaberg, SHS math club teacher, said.

With a successful team win in Colorado, the math club prepared for the University of Nebraska—Lincoln Math Day in Lincoln on Thursday, Nov. 14. The competition was the state contest.

Forty-five SHS students competed in the 30th Nebraska Math Day, hosted by the department of mathematics. The Bearcats competed against 93 other Nebraska high schools, 1,247 students in a competitive and fast-paced day of math.

Ahead of the competition, students got to explore campus.

“The University of Nebraska – Lincoln College of Engineering arranged a special tour for students from Scottsbluff High School, Bayard High School, and Arapahoe High School on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Othmer Hall,” Aaberg said. “Students toured the facility and interacted with a panel of undergraduate engineering students about what it is like to be a student at UNL.”

As the competition got underway, the Bearcats completed math bowls as well as a Problems Requiring Outstanding or Brilliant Effort (PROBE I) test. The PROBE I test requires students to answer 25 multiple choice questions. Each correct answer was worth four points. Each question left blank was worth one point. Each question answered incorrectly was worth zero points. Team scores consisted of the average of the top five scores for each school.

“For the first time in school history, Scottsbluff High School won the PROBE I Competition,” Aaberg said.

The school team consisted of Chen, Andrews, Yarnell, Reisig, Cade Horn and Nathan Hoevet.

As a team, SHS mathletes scored 75.6 points. Second place went to Gretna with 71.6 points and third to Elkhorn South with 65 points.

Within the Bearcats’ team, the top ten PROBE I finishers were Chen with 89 points, Andrews with 85 points, Yarnell with 69 points, Reisig with 68 points, Horn and Hoevet tied with 67 points, Pham with 59 points, Fabio Cantatore and Ibero with 58 points and Kinsey with 56 points.

“It is noteworthy that our top six students finished in the top 100 out of the 1,247 exam competitors,” Aaberg said. The top six placements were: Other finishes were Chen, seventh; Andrews, 11th; Yarnell, 50th; Reisig, 60th, Horn and Hoevet, 66th.

Overall, Chen finshed seventh and Andrews placed 11th out of the 1,247 students competing in the contest. Both mathletes were invited to take the more challenging PROBE II Exam for a chance to compete for scholarships awarded to the Top 10. The PROBE II is an essay exam containing six rigorous problems featuring content from undergraduate mathematics courses. After PROBE II, Chen finished 11th and Andrews finished 17th.

Within the math bowl competition, SHS took home its third championship in five years. Members of the winning bowl team were Andrews, Chen, Reisig, McGrew, Pham and Mentgen.

The math bowl tournament is double elimination with each game consisting of 12 questions. Teams had 30 seconds to buzz in and answer and for each correct response, they scored one point.

Aside from their success in the competition, the Bearcats also received the award for the Best Represented School in Class II.

“For the sixth time in seven years, Scottsbluff won the Best Represented School award, which honors the school with the highest percentage of its school population competing at the contest in each classification,” Aaberg said.

