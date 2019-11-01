Broadway is coming to Scottsbluff High School Tuesday, Nov. 5 as members of the Scottsbluff High School orchestra and band perform The Phantom of the Opera in concert.

The performance will be at 7 p.m.

Students have been rehearsing five musical numbers from the show as well as three Mozart songs for the show since the spring of 2019. With the show a few days away, they are preparing the final touches to each piece to set the mood and showcase the beauty an orchestra brings to music.

Orchestra director Ashley Hillman said Tuesday’s show will begin with the Mozart pieces before a short intermission and then songs from The Phantom of the Opera. Twelve band members have joined the 45 string musicians for the performance.

“I feel like orchestra has been under-represented and now we’re at a place where we can play and sound amazing,” Hillman said.

She began the orchestra class in 2011 with 26 students. Since then, it has grown annually to include over 200 students.

For junior Lluvia Montelongo, performing The Phantom of the Opera is exciting.

“It’s one of my favorite musicals,” she said. “I hope the audience gets goosebumps when we start playing.”

Montelongo is in her seventh year performing in orchestra and being in high school orchestra has extended her passion.

“Compared to the music we played in middle school, which was pretty boring songs, especially for cello players, high school has helped me dive deeper into my passion for orchestra,” she said.

With a few days before taking the stage, Montelongo said she will be fine tuning.

“I will practice for three hours over the weekend and fine tune my pieces,” she said.

Ninth grader Kathrine Vance is nervous for the performance.

“The hardest part is switching keys and the time signatures,” she said.

Still, when everyone is there to play their part, the music evokes a deep feeling.

“The different instruments bring out elements of the song, which I like,” Vance said.

Being in her fifth year in orchestra, she said, “I have learned new things and it has helped me achieve a deeper love for music.”

The Scottsbluff High School auditorium doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there is no cost to attend. There will be a free will donation available, which will help lessen the cost for the students to attend The Phantom of the Opera show in Denver on Nov. 13.

