SHS Principal Mike Halley named Valentine schools superintendent

Scottsbluff High School principal Mike Halley will leave his position at the end of the school year as he begins a new role as the superintendent at Valentine Community Schools.

Current Valentine superintendent Jamie Isom announced her retirement effective June 30, 2020, earlier this year. Through Halley’s professional networks, he became aware of the vacancy and applied. According to the district’s website, the board of education offered the superintendent position to Halley on Dec. 19. They are currently working out contract details and hope to have it approved at the January board meeting.

Halley cited several reasons of interest for moving to Valentine such as being closer to family, his wife having ties to the community, the outdoor activities like fishing, hunting and golf, and the central locality in the state.

Throughout his remaining time at Scottsbluff High School, Halley said he wants “To finish out the school year strong and to leave the SHS staff and students, my successor, and administrative team in a good place moving forward.”

He is also focused on making programming decisions that are in the best interest of the students, increase parent involvement at SHS and continue collaborating with teaching staff to offer the best instructional practices for students.

“My time at Scottsbluff Public Schools has been phenomenal,” Halley said. “I have been mentored by several fantastic people on how to be an administrator including the Central Office Staff of Rick Myles, Mike Mason, Lavon Hood, Betsy Skelcher and Wendy Kemling-Horner. My administrative staff at Scottsbluff High School has taught me a great deal as well in working with them. Other administrators in the district have provided valuable input and helped me to grow. My administrative network here at Scottsbluff Schools is outstanding and I’ve had every opportunity to grow from them.”

Rick Myles, Scottsbluff Public Schools superintendent, said Halley’s leadership at SHS has made the school one of the most impactful high schools in the nation.

“In terms of opportunities for students, there is none better,” Myles said. “Mike’s focus on kids, his ability to empower others and inspire a vision have been instrumental in this transformation. He will bring these same traits to Valentine and while we’ll miss him, his legacy is firmly in place and I’m excited about all he’ll bring to his new position.”

Throughout his time in the district, Halley said he is grateful to have been apart of wonderful opportunities.

“The passage of the $29.2 million bond issue and construction project to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our students is very high on the list,” he said.

He was also glad to work on raising the graduation rate from 78% nine years ago to over 90% during the past four years, working with outstanding teaching staff who received recognition for their efforts, and students’ academic and activity achievement. Throughout his nine years as principal, students have been named National Merit Scholars, won 18 State Championships and 10 State Runner-Up finishes.

“This has been unbelievable and a joy to watch,” he said.

