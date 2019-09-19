SCOTTSBLUFF — It started as an idea this summer when Billy Mosher and Ty Corr, a 2019 Scottsbluff High School graduate talked about putting on a show where students could sing their favorite Broadway numbers. Anna Harveson heard their idea and encouraged them to start brainstorming how to create a show.

“We were talking about how awesome it would be to do this Broadway showcase where all of us could just sing, eat and have a good time,” Mosher said. “Anna heard us and she said this really would be a good idea, so we should get started.”

Harveson and Mosher found inspiration from Theatre West’s shows and sought advice from the actors for guidance. With their show more solidified, they brought their idea to Brad Ronne, SHS vocal music teacher.

“I met with them right as school started and shared with them my checklist of what has to happen for a concert,” Ronne said. “Anna and Billy are both thinking about going on in music, so it’s better for them to plan it because of the experience they’ll get.”

He hopes the opportunity teaches them organizational skills and how to develop creative plans for shows. He also hopes they understand the level of rehearsals required to put on a quality production.

With five weeks of practice to prepare the show, Harveson and Mosher are making the final adjustments ahead of Saturday’s showcase. The hour and a half show features solos and group numbers of popular ballads and upbeat songs from shows like Grease, Hairspray and Tarzan.

Throughout the showcase, Mosher hopes the community voices their support for all the performers and sees the talented vocal performers at SHS.

“We have a bunch of seniors who are doing it and we have upperclassmen, but we also have a ton of sophomores and freshmen,” he said. “I think it’s important to give them a chance to shine.”

There are a couple group numbers, which the students have choreographed.

As Harveson and Mosher worked to put together a program, they were surprised by the workload required to bring a show to the stage.

“I appreciate Mr. Ronne more after this,” Harveson said. “I don’t know how he puts on a whole show.”

The serenade will take place at Scottsbluff High School in the cafeteria area. There will be 180 seats set up around tables, but there will be additional standing room in the commons area.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the showcase. The event is free to the public and there will be a free will donation option. In the commons area, the public is encouraged to participate in the “Guess Our Musical Game.” There will be 12 musical bins set out for people to vote monetarily what they would like to see the students perform.

“We want to see what our community would like to see,” Mosher said.

There will also be dessert available for purchase. Money raised from the event will go into the vocal music boosters account to help pay for student trips.

Because of the venue, Harveson said it provides an intimate setting for the performers.

“This is a personal type of performance,” she said. “Being able to see your audience and hear them cheer for you brings more out of you as a performer.”