Sitting in the audience watching the Broadway production of West Side Story, Scottsbluff High School students left inspired by the actors who portrayed their characters.

Brad Ronne, Scottsbluff High School vocal instructor, said the trip was an exciting opportunity for his students to watch a show they have been studying for the past month.

“It was so powerful that they know the lines so well and studied the play for a month before getting the opportunity to watch it on Broadway,” he said. “They came out after the production with their eyes opened.”

Ronne said he as well as his students took inspiration from the production and are excited to bring a Scottsbluff version to the public.

For Billy Mosher, who plays Riff, watching his character portrayed on Broadway changed his perceptions of his character.

“When I started to portray Riff, I would egg the Jetts on to fight the Sharks,” Mosher said. “But, we sing a song about how Riff wants to keep down the trouble and he’s supposed to lead the Jetts. I realized Riff didn’t want to hurt anyone. It didn’t make sense to encourage the Jetts to confront the Sharks.”

Anna Harveson said watching the production made the characters more real as well as the story.

“It was really scary watching my character on stage,” Harveson said. “As they told the story, it made everything more real because it could happen in real life.”

During their visit to New York, the students had a Broadway rehearsal workshop with West Side Story cast member Alexa De Barr.

“I was excited to see the show and work with Alexa,” Harveson said. “The story is very serious and as teenagers, it’s hard for us to portray that, but watching it gave me a new perspective.”

After finding new inspiration for the production and their characterization, the Scottsbluff students worked on Acts I and II on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Ronne had the actors work on portraying tension with a impromptu scenarios.

“Throughout the entire show, think about what your character wants and what other characters want,” Ronne said. “Then think about is that in conflict and how do you show that tension.”

Ronne also had the students think about how their characters cut tension.

As the cast moves off script and begins to develop their characters, Mosher wants the community to be ready for an intense show.

“We want to make it something different,” he said. “So, if you have watched the movie, don’t come in with a lot of expectations.”

Scottsbluff High School will be performing West Side Story April 2-4, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets will be available online at www.ronne.com beginning March 1 for a discounted price of $11. Tickets will go to the full price of $13 on April 1.