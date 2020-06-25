SIDNEY — Finance director David Scott has been tabbed to take on the role of city manager in Sidney.

The council voted Tuesday night to name Scott, who had been filling in as interim manager since Ed Sadler’s departure in February, to the position. The move does not become official until a resolution is passed next week.

“It is nice to know that the city council put their faith in me four months ago, and then they reiterated that Tuesday night,” Scott said. “That meant a lot to me.”

Mayor Roger Gallaway praised the work Scott has done both in the finance department as well as his time as interim city manager.

“David has done a great job managing as our interim manager, especially considering the coronavirus situation and the additional financial challenges that has presented,” Gallaway said. “His experience prior to that with our budget cuts during the Cabela’s downturn over the last several years will continue to be beneficial to the community as we move forward, developing and expanding new business opportunities.”

Scott said weathering those financial challenges will be key for Sidney moving forward.

“We were just starting to barely recover from the Cabela’s thing, then along came COVID-19, so it’s kind of a one-two punch,” he said. “We’re finally coming back on our sales tax, and then along comes COVID to give you a second punch. So, we’ll have some financial challenges and some budgeting challenges.”

Engineering work has begun on road projects on 13th Street and Elm Street. In the spring, work will begin on the 17J link from Interstate 80 into town. The 17J project is primarily a state project, but Sidney is paying a percentage of the cost.

Sidney will begin a search for a new finance director once Scott is officially in place as city manager.

Scott grew up in Lincoln and earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska. He spent six years in Alaska as finance director at Bristol Bay Borough, before coming to Sidney as finance director in May 2017. With his family still mostly in Lincoln, a desire to be closer to home and get back to Nebraska attracted him to the position in Sidney.

“I like the people here, their resilience,” Scott said. “They’ve been through a lot, but they always bounce back, and they don’t do it in a negative way. Everybody here is always very positive and very happy and very proud of their city. That’s refreshing to see people who go through so much and still have that kind of attitude.”