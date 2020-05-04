Sidney Police Chief Joe Aikens brings 40 years of experience

When Joe Aikens graduated from high school, he knew he wanted to be in law enforcement.

“Of course, back then, I was only 18 and state law prohibited anybody under the age of 21 from carrying a handgun, so I couldn’t be a police officer at 18 anywhere but in the military,” the current Sidney Police Chief said. “I joined the military so I could get my experience in law enforcement.”

Aikens went into the Army as a military police officer. When he got out, there was an opening at the Sidney Police Department. While Aikens didn’t get the patrol officer job, he did get a position as communications officer and joined the reserve program. By 1986, he was on the streets as a patrol officer. From there, he has held positions as patrol officer, narcotics investigator, investigations supervisor and assistant chief. Finally, he was named chief about four years ago.

“I believe that I make a difference,” Aikens said. “It’s something new every day. … You come in and read a new report, and it’s like, ‘I thought I’d seen everything until that,’ so you learn something new every day. It’s one of those jobs where you just can’t predict what’s going to happen from day to day. If you think it’s going to get routine and mundane, then something pops up to prove you wrong there.”

The role of a law enforcement officer can be wide and varied, not just tracking down the bad guys.

“You’re everything from enforcers of law to a shoulder to cry on and somebody to give guidance to the youth in the community and just to be there to give people a safe sense of mind,” Aikens said.

Much has changed over the years, making the investigations and the crimes more technical and computer-based. Law enforcement has to stay up to date on the ever changing drug laws.

“When we first started working here, we didn’t even have phones in cars back then,” Aikens said. “Computers were a thing, I remember when we got our very first computer here, and it was in the Chief’s office, and he was the only one that ran the computer. Now it’s an every day thing. You carry a computer around in your pocket, you carry one on your dash, so technology is a big change in how we handle and deal with stuff.”

Following the changing laws can be a bit of a challenge.

“You constantly have to be on top of legislation and the way you have to treat certain crimes,” Aikens said. “Today, marijuana is against the law, but who knows – six months, a year down the line it might not be. Some of the newer designed, synthetic stuff coming out you have to keep track of that and figure out how it falls in the statute.”

Aikens was one of the early members of the Western Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) task force. He said Sidney gets quite a few marijuana violations that can be tied to the Colorado Front Range and also more hard drug violations.

“We see narcotics violations,” Aikens said. “We work pretty close with the task force still. We have officers assigned to work directly with the task force and support personnel who work with the task force when needed. We have a fair share of stolen vehicles. With our proximity to the bigger cities, Cheyenne and Denver, a lot of our criminals are traveling and we see everything from heroin to stolen vehicles to a lot of domestic calls, thefts.”

The administrative portion of the chief’s position can get monotonous, and Aikens said from time to time he wishes he was back out on patrol. When the weather goes bad, he is always on the streets.

“That’s when some of the best work in law enforcement happens is when it’s cold and you feel miserable and everybody you’re dealing with is feeling miserable and you’re helping somebody out in a situation like that,” Aikens said. “I go out and work every winter storm there is here still. I don’t leave that to the guys to do. I’ll go out and, if we close the Interstate, I’ll go out and work 10-12 hours myself making sure people are safely off the streets and someplace warm. It’s not just a desk job. Sometimes it’s more of a desk job than I want it to be.”

With some reluctance using “the Q word” — quiet — Aikens said law enforcement is a job of extremes.

“It’s either a lot of driving and walking around in the middle of the night checking doors and making sure things are quiet or 15 minutes of your hair’s on fire and you’re trying to put it out,” he said.

The Sidney Police Department is a diverse team, but they work well together and keep each other in check.

“It keeps me on my toes a little bit, knowing how to treat different officers a different way,” Aikens said. “And it’s fun. The people are a fun group of people to work with.”

The merger of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s created a change in the housing market and forced departments to tighten their budgets as well as bringing in a number of new residents.

“There’s been a lot of people migrating to our community that are nice people,” Aikens said. “The housing market has changed around, so we have a lot of retired couples moving into our community, which has been nice. We’re not seeing a huge criminal element coming flowing in here, and our guys keep an eye on it pretty good.”

Aikens said he looks forward to serving for several more years. He and his wife, Deb, raised their three children in Sidney and have four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a fifth on the way, all in Sidney. The most satisfying thing about his job?

“Knowing that Sidney’s a good place to live,” Aikens said. “And it’s not just me, it’s the staff here that makes it that way.”