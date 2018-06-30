SIDNEY - On June 24, a charity softball game was played between the firefighters of the Sidney Volunteer Fire department and the officers of the Sidney Police department.
The game was billed “Guns vs Hoses” and was sponsored by The Popkorn Shack, the concession stand at the Sidney softball fields. Even though the evening was overcast and a little chilly, the game was played on softball field 1 to a large and enthusiastic crowd.
John and Kim Phillips, owners of the Fox Theatre and The Popkorn Shack, got the idea for the community building event from Phillips’s brother, who is participated in the Guns and Hoses fundraiser on June 28 in Gering. The Sidney version of the game served as a fundraiser for the August Night of Hope Cancer Walk at Legion Park.
”There has been an interest to make this a yearly event,” Phillips said. “Since announcing the game, we have had several fire and police departments from surrounding communities express interest in participating in future games.”
The evening featured not only a softball game, but some other activities for participants and fans to enjoy.
First, there was raffle with prizes donated by several local Sidney businesses. Walmart, Viaero Wireless, Applebee’s, Buffalo Point Steakhouse, Escape with Michelle Salon, American Bank of Sidney, Snapshots by Kim, Cabela’s Marketing Department and The Fox Theatre all provided items for the raffle. Raffle winners were chosen between each of the innings during the game. Second, a free will donation BBQ dinner was available to those attending and playing in the game. A highlight of the night was the flag ceremony before the game. The Colors were presented by Sidney Boy Scout Troop #90.
The winner of the game was the Sidney Police Department. According to Phillips, the game and associated activities raised $1,800 for the Night of Hope Walk for Cancer. She also said that the newly created Guns vs. Hoses traveling trophy will be presented to representatives of the police department at the cancer walk in Legion Park on Aug. 10. In addition, Phillips said that there are still shirts commemorating the first Sidney Guns vs. Hoses shirts available at Shirt Tales. Proceeds from those sales will be donated to the Cancer Walk.
After the game, she also reported that the success of the evening has ensured that the softball game will become a yearly event.