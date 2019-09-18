SIDNEY — Programs within the Sidney Public Schools are setting students up for future opportunities.

A Career Pathways Program encourages internship for students, and multiple dual-credit courses provide opportunities to obtain college credits at reduced rates, helping students with the cost of higher education and allowing them to complete college more quickly.

“Most of our college-bound seniors graduate with between 15-25 credits,” Sidney Public Schools Superintendent Jay Ehler said, “so many of our kids have at least a semester done when they go to college, whether it be a two-year or a four-year school.” As an example of the program’s success, Ehler said that at least five members of the Class of 2015 completed their college degrees in three years. Tuition for the program is about 1/3 of what a student would pay for college classes.

In the Career Pathways Program, nearly half of the seniors are involved in some sort of internship program. Students are in the workforce 2-5 days per week getting hands-on experience, whether it be as a teller at a bank, working in a repair shop, job shadowing at Sidney Regional Medical Center or any number of other opportunities. As a freshman, students choose a path. Sophomores continue that path through job fairs and experiences that may expose the student to what their career might entail. As a junior, students move more into job shadowing through opportunities to work with different businesses. Senior year progresses into internships. The staff has changed to make the senior counselor also the Career Pathways manager, allowing that position to be more able to dedicate time to the program.

“The Sidney community is good about supporting the schools,” Ehler said. “I think we have about 36 community businesses that are partnering with the schools. That doesn’t mean that we have a kid in every single one of those slots, but we have approximately 40 kids doing internships from our senior class.”

All of the programs throughout the Sidney School system are geared toward a single goal.

“Our strategic plan focuses around developing powerful learners,” Ehler said. “The reason, we think, that that’s the focus is that jobs are changing so quickly nowadays. There’s jobs that aren’t created yet that are going to be popping up that our kids that are in elementary school and maybe even in high school, are going to be needing to learn. A lot of that has to do with the technology that’s been infused into all the various jobs.”

An ever-changing workplace means an ever-changing curriculum and teaching techniques.

“I recently read that, we think that things have really changed in the last 30 years in education, primarily because of all the technology, but things are actually changing about five times faster than that right now,” Ehler said. “So if you put that into perspective, if we think that the last 30 years has been huge change, what does that mean that the next six are going to continue to be? Really, the best we can do is try to do the best we can do with the kids and make sure when they leave here they are good learners and hopefully they’re confident. Those are probably the two best indicators for success once they leave high school.”

Sidney has gone through some difficult times over the past few years with the buyout of Cabela’s causing concern for the city’s future. Ehler said the community - and the schools - are alive and well.

“It’s interesting that when we go places often the question is, ‘How are you guys doing?’” he said. “And it’s always said with a certain sympathy to the issues that they know we’re facing. While I, or we, appreciate the sentiment, people should know that we’re alive and well. We’re still doing the best that we can for kids.”