SIDNEY — How the coming school year will look remains a work in progress, but the leader of the Sidney Public Schools had praise for how students and staff handled the end of the 2018-19 school year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graduation is currently scheduled for July 18 at the football field. Superintendent Jay Ehler said with the current COVID-19 guidance, an outdoor ceremony will allow for more guests for each student than an indoor program. There is a contingency plan in the event of inclement weather to move graduation back into the gym where it is traditionally held.

Ehler said he thought students and the staff at all Sidney schools handled the distance learning and other challenges from the end of the last school year very well.

“I’m proud of the work of the principals and the teachers and all the support staff in regards to doing the best they could, given a tough situation,” he said. “That’s what we said on day one, ‘OK, we realize this isn’t a good situation, but we’re going to make the best of it.’ That was the message, and the teachers and support staff did a great job of continuing to contact kids, provide instruction. Of course, it’s far from perfect. There is no way to make it perfect, but we continued to provide education for the kids on a daily basis up until May 15.”

Support staff worked to provide lunches and stay in contact with students to urge them to make sure to get their work done and to offer help as needed.

As with other school districts, Sidney dealt with the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19 without a road map for how to go forward.

“There is really no preparation for things like this,” Ehler said. “We hope that maybe some good comes out of it. We did see some good things that were happening. Our teachers, many of them became more tech savvy just because they had to do it through their Google classroom and Zoom meetings and meeting with kids through Zoom. ... We saw our parents also get involved in the learning process and become a little more tech savvy as well.

“In many cases, I think parent and teacher relationships grew during this time. Generally, they’re good already, but I did hear many stories about parents and teachers working together to keep learning from home going.”

Ehler said the staff is working on preparations for the coming year, hoping to keep things as normal as possible and have students in the buildings.

“We realize there are going to be enhanced protocols that we need to pay attention to,” Ehler said. “everything from cleaning and making sure kids are washing their hands, taking temperatures more often, those kinds of things. We’ve put together tentative plans right now, and we’re hoping by mid-July we can have more guidance from the state and federal level so that we can put the plan out to the public.”

The functions in schools will non doubt have a different look, but how different is anybody’s guess at this point.

“It will be interesting to see some of the changes that do take place,” Ehler said. ‘After something like this regarding what this is going to look like over the next year because there are still cases that are popping up. All schools are going to have to deal with various issues they might face. If they have at-risk staff, what are they going to do? If we have a parents who aren’t comfortable sending their kids back to school yet, what’s going to happen there?”

With parents forced to help their children through the distance learning that closed the last school year, Ehler said many have a new appreciation for the teachers in the classroom. Others may choose to try to home school their kids.

“Across the country, both from a COVID-19 standpoint and from parents where kids did well in that environment, there could be a little bit of an up-tick in home schooling, but I think the vast majority of parents came to realize, or maybe already realized, that having a qualified teacher in front of the kids is the best,” Ehler said. “Our education system across the country is of high quality. It’s not perfect, but it’s of high quality, and that’s the best place for kids to learn.”

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com