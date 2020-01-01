Sidney tackled challenging 2019, showing resiliency

SIDNEY — “It’s obviously been challenging,” Sidney Mayor Roger Gallaway said as he reflected on 2019.

But the challenges the community faced — primarily from the sale and corresponding workforce reductions at Cabela’s — gave it’s citizens the opportunity to show their true colors.

“We expected that with all the changes going on in the community,” he said. “But it’s also been a great opportunity for residents to show the resiliency of this community and how hard everybody is willing to work on keeping things moving forward.”

While Cabela’s jobs were moving out, a number of other businesses were opening in the city or adding positions.

“We’ve done a good job over the last two years in recruiting new businesses,” Gallaway said. “We have UST Global that came in, and they’re expanding and hiring people in the community. It’s nice to see that parking lot filling up. We have two former Cabela groups with startup companies in NexGen Outfitters and Highby Outdoors, so we continue to support them moving forward. We’ve had Lukjan and Agri-Plastics manufacturing companies that have come in and are continuing to expand. Vitalix is getting set up after moving down here (from Alliance) and getting their operation up to speed. There’s been plenty of positives, we just need to continue to expand on it.”

Sidney Economic Development Director Melissa Norgard said UST Global is up to roughly 85 employees and Agri-Plastics is roughly 95 employees.

“We’ve seen some wins along the way,” she said. “We also continue to have really positive, good conversations with new prospective companies that are looking at Sidney for expansion or store relocation opportunities”

Connecting Sidney with the right fits for business is an ongoing task for the city’s leadership.

“We’ve continued to market ourselves to companies and individuals as a great place to be,” Gallaway said. “We have outstanding infrastructure and logistics that make us an ideal location for people with a great community of small-town values. We’re looking forward to the future and all the things that we can offer to anybody that’s interested in locating to Sidney.”

Going into 2020, Gallaway said Sidney will continue to work on diversification of its economy, indicating that there is a strong base on which to build.

“We still have some outstanding facilities and infrastructure that would be very attractive to the right people,” he said. “We just need to find them and get them to take a look at us to see everything that we have to offer. We continue to do that. We’re constantly working with different companies and groups. That’s something we hope to see more of coming to fruition, hopefully, after the beginning of the year.”

Norgard said the city will continue to recruit in the hopes of adding more jobs to the area.

“Looking forward to 2020, we are going to continue to work hard on our efforts to bring new opportunities here to people as well as work closely with the state economic development team and their recruitment team to continue to recruit people on a national scale,” she said.

The retail environment in Sidney has stayed steady and shown some growth. Gallaway said he sees good indicators for the economy.

“Our number of houses available on the market has continued to go down,” he said. “We’ve seen an influx of people coming up from Denver and the Front Range to where those numbers are very similar to pre-Cabela’s sale numbers. School enrollment numbers are doing the same and actually have been very steady. All good signs of increased stability in the community.”

The pulse of Sidney remains strong headed into the new year.

“People are very realistic about the challenges we’ve faced and the changes it’s brought to the community,” Gallaway said. “People really continue to be positive, upbeat and showing a very resilient nature knowing everything this community has been through in its history and everything that it can continue to be.”

