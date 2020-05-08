Sign up going quickly for weekend COVID-19 testing

Sign ups for COVID-19 testing at six sites across the Panhandle appears to be going quickly.

Health officials are hoping to see all 600 tests used during testing that will be done by the National Guard this weekend, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said.

Just hours after officials had announced the schedule for signing up, 50% of slots in Sidney and 30% of the slots in Oshkosh, both locations for the first day of testing on Saturday, were filled. On Sunday, testing will occur in Bridgeport and 28 %of those slots had already been allotted. Thirty-seven percent of the spots in Alliance, also planned for testing on Sunday, had already been claimed. Engel said that she expected that slots in Gordon and Chadron, where testing will be held on Monday, would fill.

“We’re excited to have some testing and this is what we’ve all been waiting for,” she said.

There has been some confusion among persons who have taken the TestNebraska assessment online. Persons who have been told that they should get tested via the assessment should contact their doctor or they should sign up for the National Guard testing. Taking the assessment does not automatically mean that someone will be signed up for the tests that are available this weekend.

“You can always go to your own doctor and they can order the test after they have visited with you, you can come to these free tests or you can sign up for another site on TestNebraska,” Engel said. The intent of the sites, as well as TestNebraska, is to make resources available to ensure that people are being tested for the coronavirus. “...It all comes down to people getting tested and local public health officials knowing the results so that we can stop the spread.”

It’s hoped that additional testing will be available in the upcoming weeks.

In the meantime, people are reminded to maintain social distancing. Even though it is Mother’s Day this weekend and some will be celebrating graduations, officials continue to remind people not to have large gatherings and to gather with others who do not live in the same household. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that some recent cases announced have included persons who gathered for family get-togethers and celebrations and resulted in the spread of the coronavirus.

“As we have seen a rise in cases in the last few days, there has been some gatherings, a little bit larger and it doesn’t even have to be that big of a gathering,” she said. “When you bring people together, things can happen and you can see a larger number of cases can come from just one person getting together with other people.”

All it takes is one person, who is positive, to expose others.

“Even though you really want to bring people together from different places or house units to celebrate Mother’s Day or graduation, remember, all it takes is one person, from one gathering, and it can affect many households and a whole community. Really put that into perspective because there can be a lot of illness spread throughout the community due to just one gathering,” she said.

Schnell also repeated reminders for people to wear masks when they are out in the public. Persons don’t need to wear masks when working in their individual offices, for example, but should when they are out in the public shopping, going out to eat or other places.

Events such as senior cruises or teacher cruises have been planned in communities to help celebrate graduation or the end of the school year during this social distancing time. People participating in those cruises are reminded that they should take precautions, including not getting out of their vehicles to congregate. People are reminded to only participate as a family unit, not picking up others, and not passing items from other vehicles. Persons who are sick are asked not to attend. If you are participating in an event where payment may be given, provide exact change or pay via online methods. Spectators should not approach vehicles and gather.

“Make sure you honk, wave, enjoy coming together, but at a safe distance,” Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of PPHD, said.

As of Friday, 73 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials reported the first case of coronavirus in Dawes County, a man in his 30s. Other new cases on Friday reported were a woman in her 40s and one male in his 70s, both in Morrill County; and two teens, a male and female, who have tested positive in Scotts Bluff County. All have been identified as a close contact of a person who previously tested positive.

Total cases, as of Friday, are: Scotts Bluff County, 44 (22 active); Morrill County, 9 (8 active); Kimball County, 10; Cheyenne County, 8 (3 active), Box Butte County, 1 (active); Dawes County, 1 (active).

Thirty-eight people have recovered, with recoveries in Cheyenne County (5); Kimball County, (10); Morrill County (1) and Scotts Bluff County (22).

Also on Friday, Goshen County authorities confirmed a fourth case of the coronavirus in that community. The person was identified as a teen girl and the Wyoming Department of Health is conducting the contact investigation.