Have you visited TestNebraska.com and taken the online assessment for COVID-19?

It will be a required step for those interested in being tested for the coronavirus when TestNebraska visits Scottsbluff Thursday and Friday.

Panhandle Public Health District officials updated information on the TestNebraska testing. Hours for the testing have been adjusted, with testing planned from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. each day.

“We hope that people really take advantage of this,” Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said. “Go on and take the assessment. This is an opportunity.”

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that people will take the assessment, which is available online, and notified if they qualify for testing. Those individuals will then be able to schedule time slots online, be tested and then get those results back via TestNebraska.

On the day of testing, entry at the site will be limited to those persons who have signed up and qualified for testing. Persons qualifying for testing will be given a QR code that will be used to give them access and a drive-thru testing will be set up at the Panhandle Public Health District offices, 18 W. 16th St. in Scottsbluff.

In April, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $27 million coronavirus testing contract with Utah-based Nomi Health and three other firms, along with plans for a five-week ramp-up period to reach an estimated 3,000 tests per day. That initiative, called TestNebraska, has tested in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island and other areas, but has not yet been in the Panhandle until this week.

The Nebraska National Guard has conducted testing in the Panhandle and as a result of its most recent testing, only two people tested positive for the coronavirus out of 453 people tested.

People do not have to live in Scotts Bluff County to qualify for testing. It is available to persons living in other counties of the Panhandle.

Persons who are symptomatic are advised that they should consider not waiting for the test and contact their local physician, who can order a test for them. The TestNebraska website also advises persons who have symptoms of serious respiratory distress to contact their physician to be seen.

Persons not initially offered a time slot may be invited upon availability. Anyone without a computer or needing assistance can contact health officials for assistance, 308-262-5764.