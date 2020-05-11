Panhandle Public Health District officials have announced that there is still time to sign up for Monday's COVID-19 testing in Gordon.
The testing is the last of six sites that the National Guard has conducted testing at since Saturday.
Gordon, 2-4:30 p.m., 1882 US Hwy 20: Gordon Airport (East of town)
Testing is underway this morning in Chadron, with testing being done until 11:30 a.m. Spots might still be available for testing, but persons would need to check the website and sign up first. Testing is being done at 355 E Norfolk Avenue: Dawes County Fairground Building.
To sign up for testing, use the following link: https://sugeni.us/cExR. If you need assistance signing up, please call 308-262-5764.
PPHD also announced it has completed the investigation for the first case of coronavirus detected in Dawes County and announced on May 8. Officials say in a press release that no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.
All close contacts have been quarantined and are being actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
