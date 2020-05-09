Panhandle Public Health District officials report that sign ups are still available for COVID-19 testing at four sites.
Testing will be offered in the following locations:
- Sunday, May 10
- Bridgeport, 9-11:30 a.m., 705 M Street: 21st Century Training Center
- Alliance, 2-4:30 p.m., 1621 E Kansas St: WNCC Powerline Construction & Maintenance Lab
- Monday, May 11
- Chadron, 9-11:30 a.m., 355 E Norfolk Avenue: Dawes County Fairground Building
- Gordon, 2-4:30 p.m., 1882 US Hwy 20: Gordon Airport (East of town)
People not experiencing symptoms (asymptomatic) but would like to be tested, can now register for testing in Alliance and Bridgeport. At the Bridgeport location, 75 percent of slots had been taken and 57 percent of slots in Alliance had been allotted.
Spots remain available for those who have been experiencing symptoms or believe they have been exposed at the Chadron and Gordon locations. Sixty-seven percent of slots are assigned at the Chadron location and 16 percent of slots had been signed up for at the Gordon location.
To sign up, use the following link: https://sugeni.us/cExR. If you need assistance signing up, please call 308-262-5764.
Also on Saturday, health officials confirmed one new case for COVID-19 in Cheyenne County: a male in his 30s is a close contact of a previously positive case.
The investigation is complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
The case brings the total cases of coronavirus in the Panhandle to 74.
