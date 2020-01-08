Construction continues on schedule toward an early spring opening for a Sinclair branded fueling station in east Scottsbluff, which will also bring in two new food venues.

Developer Eric Reichert said he’s estimating a mid-February to early March opening for Essential Fuels at the corner of East Overland and Highway 26.

The station will include a large convenience store, a truckers’ lounge and a parking area to offer overnight parking for about 30-35 trucks.

Two new food venues will also be opening with the fueling station. BluTaco, a kiosk version of Chipotle restaurants, will be offering southwest cuisine. The name comes from the blue cornmeal used to make the tortillas for their freshly made tacos.

Since he first approached the City of Scottsbluff for assistance in getting the property ready, Reichert said he always envisioned a restaurant of some sort in his fueling station. He contacted his friend Adam Gollas about the possibility. As the two of them brainstormed, one restaurant franchise was the top pick for both — Which Wich Superior Sandwiches.

“We both wanted to bring something new to the community to give the public more options than the ones usually found here,” Reichert said. “There are quite a few of them along the Front Range, so it’s something people might already be familiar with.”

Gollas, who currently operates 24/7 Fitness, also comes from a restaurant background. His family has operated El Charrito in Scottsbluff for the past 40-plus years and he helped manage the restaurant for about 10 years.

“I’ve always wanted to get back into the restaurant ever since I left,” Gollas said. “About five years ago, I had my first Which Wich in Colorado. My first thought was I wished we had something like that in Scottsbluff.”

Gollas said everything being fresh cut and the quality of the meat was among the things that stood out in his mind.

The ordering system is also unique. Customers mark their order on a bag and the cashier then puts the bag on a zip line for delivery to the kitchen.

Customers can also order online through an app for either in-store pickup or having sandwiches delivered.

“We probably won’t offer delivery for the first few weeks so we can get the kinks worked out,” Gollas said. “It will be offered after that. Plus customers can accumulate points for free sandwiches.”

Gollas said he will need a minimum 25 employees, ranging from management to line workers, to staff the restaurant, so the recruiting process is now underway.

“I’ve already had some inquiries on social media and through Which Wich,” Gollas said. “People are excited about the opportunity, which is a good thing. We’re looking forward to getting the doors open and see how the public likes the menu.”