Authorities have recovered the body of a Sioux County man who had been missing.
Officers and firefighters with various agencies helped search for the man, who has been identified as 79-year-old Bruce Howell on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sheriff Chad McCumbers said in a press release issued Thursday morning. The man had been reported missing at about 5 p.m., Sept. 3.
Authorities located Howell's vehicle off of Henry Road, near Sheep Creek, in Souix County, however, the man was not located near the vehicle and an extensive search was conducted.
On Wednesday, at about 11 a.m., a crew in a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter located the man's body.
No foul play is suspected in the man's death. The man did suffer from medical conditions, though McCumbers didn't elaborate on those conditions.
In his release, McCumbers thanked all the agencies who assisted in the search for Howell.
