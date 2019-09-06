HARRISON — Trekkers are invited to explore the history of early settlers in Sioux County and Wyoming during the 36th annual Sioux County Historical Trek sponsored by the Sioux County Historical Society. The annual trek set for Saturday, Sept. 7, will begin with a program at the Sioux County Museum at 8:30 a.m. The museum is located at 130 Main St.

This year’s trek begins with a program about the Common Corner of Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Surveyor Oliver N. Chaffee and his crew marked the Common Corner 150 years ago on Sept. 6, 1869, with a white limestone monument to mark the location. On Sept. 6, 1989, 120 years later, surveyors from Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Colorado returned to the site to place a plaque in honor of the event. With the deteriorating road conditions, travel to the site is a challenge.

“The morning program at the museum is free,” Jill Balcom, Sioux County Historical Society secretary, said. “The program at 8:30 a.m. is about the Common Corner Monument. It’s the 150th anniversary this weekend of the monument.”

Following the program, the trek begins as participants visit six stops on their way west of Harrison in Lusk, Wyoming. After leaving Harrison, the first stop is at Coffee Siding.

“Coffee Siding is a railroad siding where cattle were kept in pins and waited for trains to go east for meatpacking,” Balcom said.

The second stop is Van Tassell, Wyoming.

“This is a small community on the border of Wyoming and Nebraska where we will talk about the history of the town,” she said. “An interesting fact is how they had the first American Legion Post in the United States.”

The rest of the stops take trekkers to Node, Wyoming, Texas Trail Monument, the Stagecoach museum in Lusk, and north to Hat Creek Stage Station. Hat Creek Stage Station was the old stage station along the trail from Cheyenne to Deadwood, South Dakota.

Trek participants should expect to return to Harrison by mid-afternoon Saturday.

Balcom also noted the annual mass at Montrose will take place Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. The mass will take place at the Immaculate Conception Church in Montrose, Nebraska. The celebration takes place in the historic church, which was constructed by early pioneers in 1887.

There are 12 trekker spots available on the bus. Registration opens at 8 a.m. at the museum. Coffee and rolls will be served. The trek costs $30, plus lunch, which will be at the Pizza Place in Lusk. For more information or to sign up, call the museum at 308-668-2110 or 308-665-5175.