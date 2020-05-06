We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

As cases of the coronavirus continue to be diagnosed in the Panhandle, public health officials announced several drive-thru testing locations will be held over the weekend.

Six drive-thru testing locations — two daily — will be held starting Saturday and going through Monday, Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel announced during Wednesday’s daily briefing. The testing locations are being held in coordination with the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts has previously announced efforts, through the TestNebraska Challenge, to ramp up COVID-19 testing throughout the state and that he intended to see testing ramped up to see 3,000 tests done daily by June.

Locations will be announced in Sidney and Oshkosh for Saturday; Bridgeport and Alliance, Sunday; Chadron and Gordon, Monday.

“We had meetings with all the health care and community leaders today to get things organized,” she said. “There have been sites organized.”

Appointments will be scheduled online and persons who are symptomatic or may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be able to be tested. Testing will be done in 15-minute blocks and it will be an easy process. Sign up is required to ensure that enough supplies are available.

“We are trying to get the opportunity for drive-thru testing in all the counties,” Engel said. “There are ongoing opportunities for testing everywhere, but recently, it opened up for everyone outside of first responders and health care workers. We are trying to make sure that everyone has an opportunity.”

There will be no charge for testing through the drive-thru and a doctor’s order is not required. More information about the testing sites will be announced on Friday and people will not be able to sign up until 24 hours before the test. Persons who are experiencing symptoms now should contact their doctor, rather than waiting for testing.

Additional testing is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, Engel said.

On Wednesday, PPHD announced four more new cases of the coronavirus: a Morrill County woman in her 70s; a Morrill County woman in her 50s; a Scotts Bluff County man in his 20s; and a Cheyenne County man in his 70s. The Cheyenne County man has been identified as community spread, while other cases have been determined to have been close contacts of previously positive cases. Officials also updated that the case of a Scotts Bluff County woman announced on Tuesday has been determined to have been community spread. All close contacts in the cases have been quarantined and they are monitored twice daily for symptoms.

A total of 62 cases have been detected in the Panhandle. With several cases of community spread announced in recent days, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell answered questions about announcing possible exposure sites, as PPHD did in March and toward the beginning of April. Schnell said that if diagnosed individuals have been able to answer questions about the persons that they may have been around, they are not announcing possible exposure sites. Officials also earlier said that significant contact has been defined as having contact with a person for 10 minutes or more, though they did say that there is risk with the virus being able to stay on surfaces for sometime, which has resulted in the closures of playgrounds, for example.

PPHD doesn’t believe that cases have yet peaked in the Panhandle and she doesn’t know that they can predict that, Engel said in response to questions.

The majority of cases in the Panhandle have occurred in the 40-49 age range, according to PPHD’s website. Schnell speculated that adults in that 40-49 age range are at higher risk for contracting the virus and experiencing moderate to mild cases because they are out in the community more.

The elderly continue to be at higher risk for hospitalization.

“The elderly, we have done a really good job of protecting them,” such as shutting down long-term facilities and asking elderly to quarantine, she said. “...It is so crucial that we do protect them.”

Directed health measures that prohibit schools from having children in buildings, limiting youth sports, and putting in place limits on restaurants, salons and other businesses continue to remain in place.

Preventative measures, such as those rules recommended this week by the governor such as wearing a mask, staying home if able and others, continue to be recommended.

A task force organized through PPHD has been tasked with distributing personal protective equipment to first responders, health care facilities and others based on need. They have also been distributing hand sanitizer throughout the Panhandle, getting 134 containers out to 81 organizations from day cares to court houses, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director said. Organizations with requests can fill out a form available through PPHD.

For more information on COVID-19 and the Panhandle response, visit PPHD’s website, www.pphd.org.