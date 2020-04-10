We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A Cheyenne County woman who tested positive for the coronavirus is the sixth person to have recovered from the virus.

The woman, the first case in Cheyenne County, had been announced as having tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5. The woman, who is in her 20s, had been identified as a close contact of one of the other Panhandle cases and had been isolating at home.

To date, three people of the 10 cases reported in the Scotts Bluff County area have recovered: a man in his 30s, announced March 29 as having tested positive and as a case involving community spread; and two close contacts, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s, announced as testing positive on March 31. In Kimball County, two of the 10 people have recovered: a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.

Two weeks after he tested positive, a man in his 50s, the first person diagnosed in Kimball County and identified as a close contacts of the two residents who have recovered, remains hospitalized.

To date, three people among the Scotts Bluff County cases are now hospitalized. Officials have not been clear which of the persons are hospitalized, but that number is up from Thursday, when only two people were reported to be hospitalized.

In the last two days, 37 tests have been returned to Panhandle Public Health District with no new positive cases, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said Friday. To date, 397 people in the 11 counties of the Panhandle and Grant County have been tested.

The National Guard has helped expand testing in Scotts Bluff and Kimball counties. On Thursday, 47 health care workers and first responders, including fire and law enforcement, were tested. Fifty people were tested in Mitchell on Friday and testing will continue through the weekend. The National Guard plans to test 150 people, all of whom have been identified and notified by their supervisors that they will be tested.

Tim Newman, Region 22 emergency manager, and Ron Leal, Region 21 emergency manager, said that National Guard personnel tested for approximately two hours each day. Newman explained that testing is limited to 50 people per day, due to the capacity of the lab processing the results.

Schnell said that because of the weekend, its expected to take three to four days before results are returned.

With the Easter weekend, people have been reminded not to travel to celebrate the holiday with family and persons that they do not live with. Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said that guidance has been provided to those churches hosting drive-by services, including that people should not get out of their vehicles and that materials, including pamphlets, should not be given.

For resources on coronavirus in the Panhandle, visit the Panhandle Public Health website, www.pphd.org.