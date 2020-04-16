Skipper’s Cupboard sees increasing requests for help

Anyone who has owned a pet knows they’re more than just a pet. They provide love and friendship and become a part of the family. They can also have a positive impact on a person’s mental and physical health.

Tragically, misguided information has caused many owners to turn over their beloved pets to local shelters, believing the COVID-19 virus could sicken pets and spread to humans.

According to veterinarian science reported in WebMD, the likelihood of the virus spreading between pets, owners and other pets is extremely low.

But the virus pandemic has had other effects on the owner/pet relationship. More people are going through layoffs, shortened hours and furloughs as businesses close to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As personal budgets tighten, people’s financial ability to purchase both human and animal food can become a stretch. That’s where Skipper’s Cupboard can help.

For the past 10 years, Steve Morgheim and Becky Hale have operated the non-profit agency to assure the community’s four-footed friends don’t go hungry, no matter the emergency.

Morgheim said they’ve been tracking their entire operation since it opened. The first week of this April, requests for help with pet food went up 100% over the same time in 2019. The request numbers dropped the past two weeks, but are still about 50% higher than last year.

“We’re assuming the higher number of requests are due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “Even after the medical situation clears up, the economic situation will be with us for the foreseeable future. We’re in strenuous economic times now.”

As for the past 10 years, Skipper’s Cupboard has been active in making pet food deliveries throughout the western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming region.

“Our resources have been strained because of the virus situation, but people in the community have really stepped up to support us with both pet food and monetary donations,” Morgheim said. “We’ve had donations arrive from as far away as Kansas City and Dallas.”

In the past, most of the assistance offered by Skipper’s Cupboard has been for the elderly, shut-ins and disabled individuals. But now it’s different.

“We still serve those clients, but we’re now receiving requests from people who have never contacted us before,” Morgheim said. “Many of them are stuck in quarantine or out of work. They’re starting to realize the companionship of a pet is crucial. Pets give people a purpose, a reason to get up in the morning.”

Skipper’s Cupboard typically delivers 1,200-1,500 pounds of pet food a month. Delivering that food puts about 1,500 miles on their van. Last year, they performed 1,300 deliveries with 1,350 deliverers.

With the increased need, they could soon be making around 160 deliveries a month. One of their clients is Jack Brown of Gering.

“I have no complaints about the service,” said Brown, who has been assisted by Skipper’s Cupboard for about two years. “All I know is they’ve been more than good. It’s a wonderful outfit. I wouldn’t be able to take care of my dog Molly without their help.”

Morgheim said he can see the effects of what is being implemented to stop the coronavirus. “When we used to deliver pet food, we could always find a nearby parking spot. Now all the parking spaces are full because people are staying at home.”

He said American ingenuity will soon solve the medical problem of COVID-19. It will take longer for the country to get back its economic legs, although we have the resources to do it.

Skipper’s Cupboard, a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation, is always in need of monetary donations and also pet food. Visit their Facebook page or call Morgheim at 308-672-5015 for information.