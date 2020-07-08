A five movie, family-friendly line up of movies will screen at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in Theater this week.

Two films, Minions and Despicable Me, will be featured as part of the Summer Movie Magic series presented by Viaero.

“Minions” tells the story of Kevin, a minion with a plan. Since the dawn of time, the Minions served a number of unsuccessful masters ranging from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master, the minions become depressed. That’s where Kevin comes in, setting off with his friends to find a new leader.

“Minions” will screen tonight, followed up by “Despicable Me,” on Thursday. In it, a supervillain sets out to steal the moon. In the process, he ends up adopting three little girls, who, despite his protests, want to make him their dad.

Both are rated PG.

Admission for shows that are part of the Summer Movie Magic series is free. Admission for movies shown during the weekend is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their cards, with a maximum of $10 per car. Non-members are $5 per person with a maximum of $15 per car.

The weekend shows will kick off with “Inside Out,” on Friday, “Forrest Gump,” on Saturday, and “I Still Believe” on Sunday.

“Inside Out,” rated PG, tells the story of Riley, who’s world turns upside down when she and her parents have to move. Her emotions try to get her through, but joy and sadness are replaced by anger, fear and disgust.

“Forrest Gump” follows the life of a slow-witted man who never considered himself disadvantaged. From fighting in Vietnam, to becoming a ping-pong champion and captaining a shrimp boat, his stories inspire those who happen to sit next to him at the bus stop. Although he seems to touch a million lives throughout his, it is his childhood friend, Jenny, he wants to save.

The film is rated PG-13, and so is Sunday’s feature, “I Still Believe.” The movie, from the makers of “I Can Only Imagine,” tells the true story of Christian music’s Jeremy Camp, and his journey of love and loss.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for all shows, with the film starting about 30 minutes after sundown. Concessions can be ordered at the drive-thru or online for carside delivery. Bringing outside food to the drive-in is highly discouraged.