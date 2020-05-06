SkyWest reduces flights at Scottsbluff airport

SkyWest Airlines has scaled back its flight schedule as COVID-19 complications continue to plague the community.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport Director Raul Aguallo said the airline dropped one of its two daily flights to Denver after boardings shriveled up over the COVID-19 scare.

“SkyWest approached the Department of Transportation (DOT) about cutting one flight and we agreed to support them,” Aguallo said. “We received a DOT letter on May 3 telling us the cutback would start immediately.”

Although DOT allowed SkyWest to cut back to six flights a week, the airline kept its Sunday flight, offering daily service to Denver.

The lone daily flight arrives in Scottsbluff at 9:17 a.m. from Pierre, South Dakota, to take passengers to Denver. The return flight arrives in Scottsbluff at 7:14 p.m. before flying back to South Dakota.

That schedule will be in place until further notice, at least through May, depending on how the nation recovers from the pandemic.

“The DOT did allow SkyWest to keep its subsidy for two flights a day, although they’re only flying one,” Aguallo said. “That will help the airline remain profitable until things improve.”

SkyWest is the largest carrier of its type in the country. With backing from United Airlines, it’s ideally suited to serve smaller airports.

“It’s important for us that SkyWest survives,” Aguallo said. “We need to rebuild and grow the air service coming out of the area.”

Growing local air service requires an increasing number of people flying out of Scottsbluff. SkyWest has an Essential Air Service contract with DOT to provide service in smaller rural communities.

If SkyWest maintains a minimum 10,000 passengers a year in Scottsbluff, they qualify for $1 million in federal funds for use in airport improvement projects.

In 2018, the first year SkyWest offered service from Western Nebraska Regional Airport, they boarded 13,000 people. By last year, that number had grown to nearly 16,000. Airport staff was anticipating up to 18,000 for 2020. But that ground to a halt once COVID-19 hit.

In April, SkyWest recorded about 60 passengers. They carried nine passengers to Denver on May 4, but that number dropped off again the next day.

Aguallo said he thinks we’re getting to the point where people are starting to travel for business again and the boarding numbers will continue to rise.

“We’re optimistic that once SkyWest is flying again, they’re still hit the 10,000 boardings mark,” Aguallo said. “If they don’t, I anticipate DOT will grant some waivers for this year. Earlier this year we were projecting to easily hit that 10,000 number, but the coronavirus pandemic threw everything off course.”