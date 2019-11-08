The Wyoming Highway Patrol is releasing in-car camera footage from a recent collision in which a trooper was injured.
In a press release Friday, the Wyoming agency said it is releasing the footage to raise awareness about the hazards that emergency personnel deal with daily.
The footage is from the vehicle of the trooper, who suffered minor injuries as the result of a collision.
The collision had occurred on Oct. 31, at 1:08 p.m, around milepost 66 on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland, Wyoming.
The trooper was stopped on the shoulder, assisting a stranded motorist when her patrol vehicle was struck by a passing commercial truck. The trooper was inside her patrol vehicle with her seat belt fastened at the time of the collision. The crash caused the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 to be closed.
The footage shows a commercial vehicle that had moved over into the left lane of travel. However, the commercial truck was traveling too fast for the hazardous road conditions, causing the driver to lose control.
The patrol says the driver of the commercial vehicle had been cited on a charge of careless driving. The truck driver was not injured.
"The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists when you see emergency lights ahead, slow down, and prepared to stop. The emergency lights are activated to warn the public of an imminent hazard or emergency."
