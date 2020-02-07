After what has been a trying period for Congress, Nebraska lawmakers are ready to get back to business.

The Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on impeachment charges Wednesday after months of testimony and partisan bickering that resulted in a guilty verdict from the House.

With impeachment now off the table, Sen. Ben Sasse told the Star-Herald it’s time to turn the country’s focus.

“The biggest national security challenge of the 21st century is China’s fight to become the world’s only superpower,” Sasse said. “The United States needs to get serious about this threat.”

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith said there is plenty on the table that needs to be addressed.

“While our economy is benefiting from regulatory relief and tax reform, we still have a lot to do,” Smith told the Star-Herald. “I am looking forward to working with the administration on a bipartisan basis to reduce health care costs, and to ensure trade negotiations with the UK, EU, China, Japan, and Kenya treat high-quality U.S. agricultural products fairly.”

Sasse said he was pleased to hear the President talk about issues that impact Nebraska during his State of the Union address this week, including the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“At Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the President talked about some big Nebraska priorities: promoting trade, securing the border, and defending life,” Sasse said. “The USMCA is great news for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers and it’s an achievement worth celebrating tonight. Border security is national security: We’ve got to combat the drug cartels that are terrorizing our southern border — this is something Congress ought to get serious about. Last, but certainly not least, we’ve got to promote a culture of life with a compassionate agenda that’s pro-baby, pro-woman, and pro-science.”

Smith said the president presented an optimistic agenda for the U.S. economy.

“He has worked hard to fulfill his promises to update NAFTA, hold China accountable, reduce burdensome regulations, reform the tax code, and make our nation and the world safer,” Smith said. “I agree there is much more work to be done, and I look forward to building on our accomplishments.”

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tore her copy of the president’s speech following the State of the Union address, Smith said it set a disappointing standard.

“Speaker Pelosi’s behavior set a terrible precedent,” Smith said. “I hope future speakers, as past speakers have done, do not follow her example. Regardless of who is in the White House, it is important for Congress, and our country, to hear directly from the president, and to respect the office the president serves in.”

